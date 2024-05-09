Sales Team 8 Expands Portfolio to Include Assist Wireless Services
Tulsa, OK, May 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sales Team 8, a veteran owned and operated company and leading provider of DirectTV service packages, is thrilled to announce its expansion into offering Assist Wireless phone and services. This strategic move aims to cater to a broader clientele and further solidify their presence in the community.
A spokesperson for Sales Team 8 expressed enthusiasm about the future and the company's growth trajectory. They emphasized the significance of now providing Assist Wireless phones and services, especially sponsored by the US government. This initiative is designed to extend essential phone and wireless services to individuals on any government assistance program or earning under $20,000 annually, offering vital support to those facing financial challenges.
The spokesman for Sales Team 8 also said with this expansion we will be hiring sales representatives to join sales team 8. For further details or inquiries, please reach out to Sales Team 8 at (918) 814-2310 or visit their website at salesteam8.com.
