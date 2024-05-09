Reservations Available for Virtual Wine Tasting Fundraiser for Summer Camp Financial Assistance
Union, NJ, May 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Gateway Family YMCA announced reservations are available now for the Virtual Wine Tasting Fundraiser for YMCA Summer Camp Financial Assistance that will be held on Thursday, June 6 at 7:00pm.
Summer Wine Tour Sampling Kit reservations are available for purchase through May 29th at www.tgfymca.org/events or EventBrite and in Y branches in Elizabeth, Rahway and Union. Each Summer Wine Tour Sampling Kit includes 4 specially selected bottles of wine and exclusive cheese pairing selections for $100. Sampling Kits can be picked up at The Gateway Family YMCA branches on June 5 4:00-7:00pm or June 6 1:00-5:00pm. All participants must be age 21+ and provide photo identification.
The Virtual event, held on June 6 will be hosted by Christine Zubris, Owner, Versi Vino Wine Bar & Kitchen in Maple Shade, NJ. A recording will be available for participants unable to attend live. The virtual event is intended to provide educational and fun facts about the selected wine and cheese pairings. The Columbia Bank Foundation is the Grand Sponsor for the Virtual Wine Tasting Fundraiser.
“This fundraiser supports working families in our community, providing foundational support through child care, drowning prevention, academic reinforcement, art activities, special events and fun at YMCA Summer Camp,” stated Melynda A. Disla, President/CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “YMCA financial assistance provides the opportunity for children who may not otherwise be able to attend.”
The unique event combines individual or small-group social gatherings from home with speakers, socialization, engaging content and educational information online. Virtual Wine Tasting Sponsorships are available to local businesses and community organizations at www.tgfymca.org/sponsorships in further support of the children in summer camp.
The Gateway Family YMCA has served the community since 1900, and provided over $250,000 in financial assistance in 2023, ensuring that Y membership, housing, child care, WISE community services and senior socialization is available to all. As a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening community in Eastern Union County and Northern Middlesex County, The Gateway Family YMCA served over 18,000 individuals, families, children and veterans last year.
The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening community through Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services for all. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities.
For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch 732-388-0057 or the Wellness Center and WISE Center Branch at 908-349-9622.
Contact
Colleen Clayton
908-249-4811
www.tgfymca.org
