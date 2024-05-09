New GMP Training with Certificate from Pharma Lessons
Chicago, IL, May 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pharma Lessons has launched a brand new Good Manufacturing Practice Training. The new course covers the latest GMP principles and guidelines and is a beautifully designed interactive product that provides both fundamental knowledge and a pleasant experience.
The materials are split into 8 separate modules that provide essential information for companies and individuals involved in manufacturing of medicinal products for human and veterinary use. Each trainee will receive a personal certificate upon successful completion of the course exam.
The training is not free and can be found under the “Certificate Courses” category on the company’s website:
https://www.pharmalessons.com/certificate-courses/gmp-training-english/
The dedicated page provides detailed information about the learning objectives and contents of the course. Visitors will also be able to find there a free demo of the training which will give them a better idea of the course format as well as the navigation options within the company’s learning management system.
All enrolled users will also have access to a number of useful links and a detailed glossary.
The materials are split into 8 separate modules that provide essential information for companies and individuals involved in manufacturing of medicinal products for human and veterinary use. Each trainee will receive a personal certificate upon successful completion of the course exam.
The training is not free and can be found under the “Certificate Courses” category on the company’s website:
https://www.pharmalessons.com/certificate-courses/gmp-training-english/
The dedicated page provides detailed information about the learning objectives and contents of the course. Visitors will also be able to find there a free demo of the training which will give them a better idea of the course format as well as the navigation options within the company’s learning management system.
All enrolled users will also have access to a number of useful links and a detailed glossary.
Contact
Pharma LessonsContact
Alex Vasic
773 649 1525
www.pharmalessons.com
Free course also available at:
https://www.pharmalessons.com/free-courses/gcptraining/
Alex Vasic
773 649 1525
www.pharmalessons.com
Free course also available at:
https://www.pharmalessons.com/free-courses/gcptraining/
Categories