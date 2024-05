New GMP Training with Certificate from Pharma Lessons

Chicago, IL, May 09, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Pharma Lessons has launched a brand new Good Manufacturing Practice Training. The new course covers the latest GMP principles and guidelines and is a beautifully designed interactive product that provides both fundamental knowledge and a pleasant experience.The materials are split into 8 separate modules that provide essential information for companies and individuals involved in manufacturing of medicinal products for human and veterinary use. Each trainee will receive a personal certificate upon successful completion of the course exam.The training is not free and can be found under the “Certificate Courses” category on the company’s website:https://www.pharmalessons.com/certificate-courses/gmp-training-english/The dedicated page provides detailed information about the learning objectives and contents of the course. Visitors will also be able to find there a free demo of the training which will give them a better idea of the course format as well as the navigation options within the company’s learning management system.All enrolled users will also have access to a number of useful links and a detailed glossary.