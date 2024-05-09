Benchmark International Has Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Curie Environmental Services, LLC and Tradebe Environmental Services, LLC
Albuquerque, NM, May 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark is pleased to announce the transaction between Curie Environmental Services, LLC and Tradebe Environmental Services, LLC. This move was driven by the vision of strategic expansion and the significant value that Curie Environmental Services, LLC brings.
Curie Environmental Services, LLC, a pioneer in recycling radioactive materials, operates a unique mail-back program for ionizing smoke alarms, exit signs, and other recyclable radioactive materials. Established in 2010, the company's collection facility in Albuquerque, NM, serves clients across all 50 US states and internationally.
Tradebe Environmental Services, LLC operates a network of facilities across the US, comprising multiple RCRA Part B TSDFs, a Type I Industrial Solid Waste Landfill, an oil recycling facility, and regional service centers strategically located throughout the country. Tradebe maintains a dedicated transportation fleet to meet its clients' diverse transport requirements.
With this acquisition, Tradebe's service portfolio expands its reach into radiological services and geographically expands its offerings to the western region. With these expanded capabilities, Tradebe gains substantial experience and technical expertise from the Curie team.
Curie's commitment to promoting recycling aligns with Tradebe's focus on sustainable waste management. As a global business dedicated to this cause, Tradebe prioritizes the greenest solutions possible, strongly emphasizing recycling and recovery. The company successfully recycles 60% of the waste stream it processes.
“Curie’s services are niche and required a buyer which had the organizational alignment and depth to integrate the radioactive management services into their own industry offerings. It was not a quick sale, but the Benchmark team never tired. Their excellent marketing brought ten offers, and the match with Tradebe was the winner.”- Christie Logan, Curie Environmental Services, LLC
"This deal was the prime example of a seller finding their perfect buyer. The strategic and cultural fit between both parties was unmatched. Both the buyer and seller were a pleasure to work with throughout the process, and we wish them nothing but the best moving forward."- Transaction Associate Haden Buckman, Benchmark International
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
