Ultra Body Sculpt Presents Emsculpt Neo Bus Tour Event in Rosslyn
Arlington, VA, May 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ultra Body Sculpt, a prominent body sculpting and wellness clinic in the heart of Rosslyn, is set to host a highly-anticipated event on May 16, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. This event will serve as a platform to showcase the latest advancements in body contouring and facial rejuvenation technologies, courtesy of leading manufacturer BTL.
The event, located at 1530 Wilson Blvd., will feature a state-of-the-art tour bus offering attendees exclusive access to groundbreaking treatments. Among the highlights are demonstrations of EMSCULPT NEO, a cutting-edge solution that promises simultaneous muscle building and fat burning, EMFACE, a non-invasive facelift treatment, and EMSELLA, designed to address pelvic floor health and incontinence concerns.
Attendees can anticipate the following key elements:
Cutting-Edge Technology: Participants will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the capabilities of EMSCULPT NEO, EMFACE, and EMSELLA—technological innovations that are reshaping the landscape of body contouring and facial rejuvenation.
Exclusive Offers: In addition to witnessing live demonstrations, attendees will benefit from special pricing options. For a nominal fee of $10, guests can enjoy complimentary mimosas and personalized consultations.
Laid-Back Atmosphere: Against the backdrop of music and refreshments, guests can engage in a relaxed setting, making it an ideal way to kick-start their morning.
Established in 2019, Ultra Body Sculpt has garnered recognition for its commitment to excellence in body contouring and wellness services. By integrating state-of-the-art technology with a client-centric approach, the clinic has consistently delivered exceptional results.
Amparo, owner of Ultra Body Sculpt, expresses enthusiasm about the upcoming event, stating, "We are excited to bring this unique opportunity to the D.C. area. It's a chance for attendees to immerse themselves in transformative treatments while enjoying a dynamic and upbeat atmosphere."
Tickets for the event can be purchased by contacting 703.988.2000 or through Eventbrite online.
About Ultra Body Sculpt: Located in Rosslyn, Virginia, Ultra Body Sculpt stands as a premier destination for individuals seeking advanced body sculpting and wellness solutions. Since its inception in 2019, the clinic has earned acclaim for its innovative services and unwavering dedication to client satisfaction, solidifying its position as a leader in the field of aesthetic and wellness offerings.
Sonja Mijalkovic
703-982-000
