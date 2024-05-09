Richard Akin Elected to Henderson Franklin’s Executive Committee
Fort Myers, FL, May 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The full-service law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is thrilled to announce that at its recent annual meeting, stockholder Richard Akin was elected to the firm’s Executive Committee. Commenting on his new role, he shares:
"Being elected to Henderson Franklin’s Executive Committee is a profound honor and unique privilege. As we commemorate a century of service, I am inspired by the firm's past and energized to contribute to its future. I am also grateful for the trust placed in me and look forward to contributing to the firm’s continued success and growth.”
Akin represents businesses and individuals in administrative litigation, land use and zoning matters, and licensing and permitting issues. His extensive background in civil litigation also encompasses representing businesses and real estate professionals in contractual, employment, and tort claims. Recognized for his legal experience, Akin was named a “Top Lawyer” by Naples Illustrated from 2020 to 2023 in the areas of administrative and regulatory law, as well as land use and zoning law.
In addition to his legal work, Akin is an active community leader, serving on the Horizon Council as the Bylaws Committee chair, and on the Lee County Charter Review Commission.
Managing lawyer Edward Canterbury shares,
“Richard consistently demonstrates a deep commitment to our clients and exemplifies the values that have made Henderson Franklin successful for the past 100 years. His leadership, expertise, and unwavering dedication make him a valuable addition to the Executive Committee. We are excited to see his contributions shape the firm's future as we continue our legacy of service.”
After graduating magna cum laude from Florida State University College of Law, Akin spent three years with a Tallahassee firm before joining Henderson Franklin in 2012. He may be reached at richard.akin@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1182.
Marking a century of service, Henderson Franklin has been an integral part in shaping Southwest Florida's landscape. With a team of over 50 dedicated attorneys, the firm has been a cornerstone in providing a comprehensive array of legal services. From business and tax planning to estate planning, family law, civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law, Henderson Franklin has continually evolved to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With offices strategically placed in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples, the firm remains deeply connected to the region, carrying a legacy that goes beyond the courtroom. For more information on Akin or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
"Being elected to Henderson Franklin’s Executive Committee is a profound honor and unique privilege. As we commemorate a century of service, I am inspired by the firm's past and energized to contribute to its future. I am also grateful for the trust placed in me and look forward to contributing to the firm’s continued success and growth.”
Akin represents businesses and individuals in administrative litigation, land use and zoning matters, and licensing and permitting issues. His extensive background in civil litigation also encompasses representing businesses and real estate professionals in contractual, employment, and tort claims. Recognized for his legal experience, Akin was named a “Top Lawyer” by Naples Illustrated from 2020 to 2023 in the areas of administrative and regulatory law, as well as land use and zoning law.
In addition to his legal work, Akin is an active community leader, serving on the Horizon Council as the Bylaws Committee chair, and on the Lee County Charter Review Commission.
Managing lawyer Edward Canterbury shares,
“Richard consistently demonstrates a deep commitment to our clients and exemplifies the values that have made Henderson Franklin successful for the past 100 years. His leadership, expertise, and unwavering dedication make him a valuable addition to the Executive Committee. We are excited to see his contributions shape the firm's future as we continue our legacy of service.”
After graduating magna cum laude from Florida State University College of Law, Akin spent three years with a Tallahassee firm before joining Henderson Franklin in 2012. He may be reached at richard.akin@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1182.
Marking a century of service, Henderson Franklin has been an integral part in shaping Southwest Florida's landscape. With a team of over 50 dedicated attorneys, the firm has been a cornerstone in providing a comprehensive array of legal services. From business and tax planning to estate planning, family law, civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law, Henderson Franklin has continually evolved to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With offices strategically placed in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples, the firm remains deeply connected to the region, carrying a legacy that goes beyond the courtroom. For more information on Akin or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
Contact
Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.Contact
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
Categories