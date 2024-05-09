The Gateway Family YMCA Summer Programs
Registration Begins June 10
Union, NJ, May 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Gateway Family YMCA is registering now for select YMCA summer programs including summer day camp and registration begins June 10 for swimming lessons, youth sports, enrichment and group exercise. Registration is available at The Gateway Family YMCA branches in Elizabeth, Rahway and Union and online at www.tgfymca.org
In celebration of the kick-off to summer, The Gateway Family YMCA is sharing a list of five activities for families to encourage their kids to try. The goal is to have them try something new by promoting a variety of opportunities to get involved in active play - hopefully, this will inspire a lifetime love of physical and mental activity. Share these activities with your children and inspire them to “find their fun” by discovering an activity that they love.
Find Your Swimming Skills with Y Swim Lessons
Each year The Gateway Family YMCA teaches over 1,000 children to swim. This helps them find their confidence, teaches a lifelong skill, and introduces them to safety around water. Swimming lessons and Safety Around Water programs are available for parent/child, preschool, youth, teen, and adult. Taught by certified swimming instructors in a small-group setting, the YMCA focuses on a skill-based curriculum with a basis of safety skills training. Private lessons are also available to meet the needs of individuals or families.
Find Your Adventure with Y Summer Camp
Summer is a time for kids to explore new things and expand the limits of their imagination. At The Gateway Family YMCA, every day is a new adventure! Whether experiencing the wonder of new activities or having a blast with new friends at summer day camp, many children and teens find their adventure with the Y. Summer camp is available for preschool and youth, with specialty opportunities like a fun sports camp.
Find your Passion with Y Sports
Youth sports are just the start of something bigger– aside from teaching fundamental skills, they also teach the value of teamwork, help fuel determination, and build character. At The Gateway Family YMCA, a variety of sports programs help keep children active while igniting their passion for something greater. Visit the Y to learn more about Youth Sports, Swim Team and Esports this summer.
Find Your Voice with Y Teen Programs
The YMCA believes young people have the power to change the world. Teen programs are designed to help young people develop the skills and confidence they need to lead positive change in the local community and beyond. Visit the Y to learn more about the 7th Grade Initiative and Leaders Club, Leap and Learn, Boys and Young Men of Color Strategy, and more.
Find Your Curiosity with STEAM and Child Care Programs
YMCA programs include activities that help inspire wonder about the world around us. Guiding children to find their Curiosity is key to helping them reach their full potential. Learn more about STEAM, arts, enrichment, and Child Care programs at the Y.
“The summer is a great time to try something new, and we are here to support our families throughout the summer months,” stated Melynda A. Disla, President/CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We know that families are busier than ever and providing activities for all ages – either together or separate is something that makes a YMCA unique. From social opportunities and events to structured enrichment programs and child care, the Y is here to support every family in the community.”
The Gateway Family YMCA Summer Program Session will be held June 23 through August 29, with programs available in Elizabeth, Rahway and Union, NJ. Registration is available at YMCA branches and online at www.tgfymca.org
The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening community through Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services for all. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities.
For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch 732-388-0057 or the Wellness Center and WISE Center Branch at 908-349-9622.
In celebration of the kick-off to summer, The Gateway Family YMCA is sharing a list of five activities for families to encourage their kids to try. The goal is to have them try something new by promoting a variety of opportunities to get involved in active play - hopefully, this will inspire a lifetime love of physical and mental activity. Share these activities with your children and inspire them to “find their fun” by discovering an activity that they love.
Find Your Swimming Skills with Y Swim Lessons
Each year The Gateway Family YMCA teaches over 1,000 children to swim. This helps them find their confidence, teaches a lifelong skill, and introduces them to safety around water. Swimming lessons and Safety Around Water programs are available for parent/child, preschool, youth, teen, and adult. Taught by certified swimming instructors in a small-group setting, the YMCA focuses on a skill-based curriculum with a basis of safety skills training. Private lessons are also available to meet the needs of individuals or families.
Find Your Adventure with Y Summer Camp
Summer is a time for kids to explore new things and expand the limits of their imagination. At The Gateway Family YMCA, every day is a new adventure! Whether experiencing the wonder of new activities or having a blast with new friends at summer day camp, many children and teens find their adventure with the Y. Summer camp is available for preschool and youth, with specialty opportunities like a fun sports camp.
Find your Passion with Y Sports
Youth sports are just the start of something bigger– aside from teaching fundamental skills, they also teach the value of teamwork, help fuel determination, and build character. At The Gateway Family YMCA, a variety of sports programs help keep children active while igniting their passion for something greater. Visit the Y to learn more about Youth Sports, Swim Team and Esports this summer.
Find Your Voice with Y Teen Programs
The YMCA believes young people have the power to change the world. Teen programs are designed to help young people develop the skills and confidence they need to lead positive change in the local community and beyond. Visit the Y to learn more about the 7th Grade Initiative and Leaders Club, Leap and Learn, Boys and Young Men of Color Strategy, and more.
Find Your Curiosity with STEAM and Child Care Programs
YMCA programs include activities that help inspire wonder about the world around us. Guiding children to find their Curiosity is key to helping them reach their full potential. Learn more about STEAM, arts, enrichment, and Child Care programs at the Y.
“The summer is a great time to try something new, and we are here to support our families throughout the summer months,” stated Melynda A. Disla, President/CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We know that families are busier than ever and providing activities for all ages – either together or separate is something that makes a YMCA unique. From social opportunities and events to structured enrichment programs and child care, the Y is here to support every family in the community.”
The Gateway Family YMCA Summer Program Session will be held June 23 through August 29, with programs available in Elizabeth, Rahway and Union, NJ. Registration is available at YMCA branches and online at www.tgfymca.org
The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening community through Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services for all. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities.
For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch 732-388-0057 or the Wellness Center and WISE Center Branch at 908-349-9622.
Contact
The Gateway Family YMCAContact
Colleen Clayton
908-249-4811
www.tgfymca.org
Colleen Clayton
908-249-4811
www.tgfymca.org
Categories