Prajna Joins NVIDIA Inception to Accelerate Generative AI for Financial Services
Chicago, IL, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Prajna Inc., a leading artificial intelligence company specializing in generative AI solutions for the financial services industry, today announced it has joined the NVIDIA Inception program. The program nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data science.
By joining NVIDIA Inception, Prajna Inc. gains access to NVIDIA's latest GPU hardware, AI software libraries, and technology assistance. This will help drive Prajna's development of highly accurate, customized generative AI solutions that can be efficiently deployed within heavily regulated financial environments. The company plans to leverage NVIDIA's powerful compute capabilities to train large language models and accelerate its delivery of tailored cross-channel AI solutions for leading banks, insurers, and other financial firms.
"Ensuring we can develop, customize and deploy responsible AI solutions that meet the strictest compliance and security standards is paramount in financial services," said Dr. Ramesh Sarukkai, founder, and CEO of Prajna. "Joining the NVIDIA Inception program provides immense value, allowing us to leverage cutting-edge hardware and software to push the boundaries of what's possible with generative AI in this highly regulated industry."
Prajna's proprietary platform helps financial enterprises realize ROI through generative AI applications for areas like financial lending, sales, operations, compliance, customer experience and support. With NVIDIA Inception, Prajna gains crucial benefits like cloud service support, discounts on hardware, and opportunities to collaborate with AI experts.
About Prajna
Prajna specializes in delivering efficiency gains and disrupting financial enterprises through generative AI solutions. Its mission is to help banks, lenders, insurers and other firms leverage the latest AI breakthroughs in a secure, compliant manner to drive business value. Founded in 2023, Prajna is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Learn more at https://www.prajna.ai/
Resources
- Prajna website: https://www.prajna.ai/
- Learn more about NVIDIA Inception: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/startups/
By joining NVIDIA Inception, Prajna Inc. gains access to NVIDIA's latest GPU hardware, AI software libraries, and technology assistance. This will help drive Prajna's development of highly accurate, customized generative AI solutions that can be efficiently deployed within heavily regulated financial environments. The company plans to leverage NVIDIA's powerful compute capabilities to train large language models and accelerate its delivery of tailored cross-channel AI solutions for leading banks, insurers, and other financial firms.
"Ensuring we can develop, customize and deploy responsible AI solutions that meet the strictest compliance and security standards is paramount in financial services," said Dr. Ramesh Sarukkai, founder, and CEO of Prajna. "Joining the NVIDIA Inception program provides immense value, allowing us to leverage cutting-edge hardware and software to push the boundaries of what's possible with generative AI in this highly regulated industry."
Prajna's proprietary platform helps financial enterprises realize ROI through generative AI applications for areas like financial lending, sales, operations, compliance, customer experience and support. With NVIDIA Inception, Prajna gains crucial benefits like cloud service support, discounts on hardware, and opportunities to collaborate with AI experts.
About Prajna
Prajna specializes in delivering efficiency gains and disrupting financial enterprises through generative AI solutions. Its mission is to help banks, lenders, insurers and other firms leverage the latest AI breakthroughs in a secure, compliant manner to drive business value. Founded in 2023, Prajna is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Learn more at https://www.prajna.ai/
Resources
- Prajna website: https://www.prajna.ai/
- Learn more about NVIDIA Inception: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/startups/
Contact
Prajna Inc.Contact
Ramesh Sarukkai
+1 (650) 204-0473
https://www.prajna.ai/
Ramesh Sarukkai
+1 (650) 204-0473
https://www.prajna.ai/
Categories