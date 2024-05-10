Electro Rent Expands Professional Services Portfolio to Include Test Equipment Calibration Services
A comprehensive solutions provider for customers to rent, lease, purchase, calibrate, and optimize test and measurement equipment
West Hills, CA, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Electro Rent, the global leader in test and measurement equipment rental solutions, announced today that it now offers Calibration-as-a-Service (CaaS) in U.S. and Canada markets for customers’ test and measurement equipment inventories. This new offering enhances the company’s already market leading portfolio of solutions and services which includes rental, sale of new and used equipment, and asset optimization services.
With the world’s largest rental inventory of electronic test and measurement equipment, Electro Rent is uniquely positioned to provide optional rental backfills to its calibration customers while their equipment is being calibrated. This not only adds to the convenience of using Electro Rent’s new calibration services, but also helps customers maintain project efficiency and continuity of test.
Electro Rent’s CaaS supports a wide range of product types and broad spectrum of certifications, including popular calibration standards such as ANSI Z540.3 and IS0 17025. Electro Rent can also calibrate to many other additional NIST and CIPM standards, which helps ensure that whatever testing standards the user might need, this CaaS program is a one stop shop.
Customers can easily make calibration requests directly though Electro Rent’s comprehensive MyER online portal. This portal also allows users to track both rented and owned equipment, store calibration documents, schedule calibrations, and track equipment in the calibration process.
According to Mike Clark, Electro Rent’s CEO, “This new CaaS offering greatly enhances our full-service portfolio, including various procurement options that reduce capital costs and optimization tools that provide valuable strategic insights. Companies are looking for a holistic approach, managing fewer suppliers with greater offering sets and flexibility to react to uncertain market conditions.” Mr. Clark added: “The ability to provide rental back-fill with our CaaS solution is an important differentiator which will ensure that disruption and downtime can be eliminated.”
Customers can also benefit from more than 55 years of expertise in test equipment management, providing asset utilization tracking and systems that dramatically improve efficiency and reduce costs in their test operations.
