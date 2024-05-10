New Exhibition at the Columbia Gorge Museum - Miss Molly's Voice
The Columbia Gorge Museum is thrilled to announce the opening of a never-before displayed exhibition featuring quilts from the Hartsfield Family Collection: Miss Molly’s Voice: Freedom and Family Spoken in Fabric. This show features Miss Molly Barnes. Miss Molly was smart, creative, and used her quilting talents to document her life, communicate with her community, the Underground Railroad, and express unwavering love and commitment towards her family. Private, members only opening on June 1st.
The Columbia Gorge Museum is thrilled to announce the opening of a never-before displayed exhibition on June 1st featuring quilts from the Hartsfield Family Collection: Miss Molly’s Voice: Freedom and Family Spoken in Fabric. This show features Miss Molly Barnes, the family’s ancestor who was an enslaved woman. Miss Molly was smart, creative, and used her quilting talents to document her life, communicate with her community, the Underground Railroad, and express unwavering love and commitment towards her family.
Her messages were understood by those who could not receive them in any other way. Miss Molly quilted her story and passed her skills and quilts to subsequent generations to document her life, time, and place. For over 170 years, these quilts were protected by her family… and her third great grandson, Jim Tharpe, is ready to share her story with you.
As the stories of these quilts continue to spread, Miss Molly’s Voice is now being heard around the nation and bringing a unique perspective to one of the darkest times within American History.
This exhibition will be more than an opportunity to view historical quilt design. It's an opportunity to feel a glimpse of that love Miss Molly had for her family along with the tragedies and hardships experienced during that time.
All are invited to experience this impactful exhibition between June 2 at 6 p.m. and July 31 at 5 p.m. The Columbia Gorge Museum is also offering a private opening for members of the museum on June 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Their special guest, Jim Tharpe, will also be in attendance. Consider becoming a member to attend.
In accordance with the exhibition, the museum is equally excited to announce its Juneteenth Celebration! This event will focus on creating quilt patterns in a dialogue with the patterns and skill of Miss Molly Barnes. Take a guided experience through the quilt exhibition, thanks to some amazing Columbia Gorge quilters, and create your own family document in a quilt square. This event takes place June 19 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and is open to everyone.
The Columbia Gorge Museum is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization in Stevenson, WA. It is known for collections honoring the tribal communities from the region, past and present, the largest rosary collection, as well as art and artifacts from industry and families throughout our history. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Every 1st Saturday of the month is free for Skamania County residents.
