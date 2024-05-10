New Exhibition at the Columbia Gorge Museum - Miss Molly's Voice

The Columbia Gorge Museum is thrilled to announce the opening of a never-before displayed exhibition featuring quilts from the Hartsfield Family Collection: Miss Molly’s Voice: Freedom and Family Spoken in Fabric. This show features Miss Molly Barnes. Miss Molly was smart, creative, and used her quilting talents to document her life, communicate with her community, the Underground Railroad, and express unwavering love and commitment towards her family. Private, members only opening on June 1st.