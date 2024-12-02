Walter L. Washington, Jr. Earns ABR® Designation, Enhancing Client Representation at United Real Estate Central Arkansas
United Real Estate Central Arkansas announces Walter L. Washington, Jr.'s achievement of the Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR®) Designation. As one of the 3.33% of REALTORS® holding this distinction, Walter demonstrates his commitment to excellence in buyer representation. This designation, along with his C2EX® and AHWD® certifications, highlights his dedication to providing exceptional service and expertise to clients in the ever-evolving real estate market.
Little Rock, AR, December 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- United Real Estate Central Arkansas is proud to announce that Walter L. Washington, Jr., MPA, REALTOR®, C2EX®, AHWD®, has successfully completed the Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR®) Designation Course. This achievement underscores Walter’s commitment to providing high-quality buyer representation in the evolving digital-first real estate market.
In the current real estate climate, where buyer representation is increasingly important, Walter, as an active member of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), has met all necessary requirements to become an ABR® designee and a member of the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC). This achievement highlights Walter’s dedication to providing exceptional services to his clients and his commitment to staying ahead in the dynamic field of real estate.
Choosing a home is a momentous decision. With the ABR® designation, Walter is equipped with comprehensive skills to provide buyer services. Only about 3.33% of the total NAR membership of over 1.5 million members hold the ABR® designation. This demonstrates a REALTOR®’s willingness to go above and beyond standard requirements, signifying their dedication to providing exceptional service to homebuyers. Walter also holds the “Committed to Excellence (C2EX®)” and “At Home With Diversity (AHWD®)” designations. These further attest to his commitment to professional development and serving a diverse clientele.
“Achieving the ABR® designation demonstrates a commitment to ‘Working, Advocating, Leveraging Towards Excellent Results’ for clients in every transaction,” says Walter Washington. For more information about Walter and his services, please contact him at (501) 612-3838 or emailme@walterwashington.realtor.
About National Association of REALTORS® (NAR): NAR is a leading force in organized real estate, dedicated to its members’ success. It is America’s largest trade association, representing over 1.5 million members, including NAR’s institutes, societies, and councils, involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.
About Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC):
REBAC focuses on buyer representation. Within the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), buyer representation officially took hold in November 1996, when NAR acquired the then-independent REBAC, giving full support to a trend that has continued to gain momentum.
About United Real Estate Central Arkansas:
United Real Estate Central Arkansas is part of the largest fully integrated network of real estate and auction professionals in the nation. The company has been an innovator in real estate marketing since 1925. Their management team knows the needs of agents in urban and metropolitan markets.
In the current real estate climate, where buyer representation is increasingly important, Walter, as an active member of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), has met all necessary requirements to become an ABR® designee and a member of the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC). This achievement highlights Walter’s dedication to providing exceptional services to his clients and his commitment to staying ahead in the dynamic field of real estate.
Choosing a home is a momentous decision. With the ABR® designation, Walter is equipped with comprehensive skills to provide buyer services. Only about 3.33% of the total NAR membership of over 1.5 million members hold the ABR® designation. This demonstrates a REALTOR®’s willingness to go above and beyond standard requirements, signifying their dedication to providing exceptional service to homebuyers. Walter also holds the “Committed to Excellence (C2EX®)” and “At Home With Diversity (AHWD®)” designations. These further attest to his commitment to professional development and serving a diverse clientele.
“Achieving the ABR® designation demonstrates a commitment to ‘Working, Advocating, Leveraging Towards Excellent Results’ for clients in every transaction,” says Walter Washington. For more information about Walter and his services, please contact him at (501) 612-3838 or emailme@walterwashington.realtor.
About National Association of REALTORS® (NAR): NAR is a leading force in organized real estate, dedicated to its members’ success. It is America’s largest trade association, representing over 1.5 million members, including NAR’s institutes, societies, and councils, involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.
About Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC):
REBAC focuses on buyer representation. Within the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), buyer representation officially took hold in November 1996, when NAR acquired the then-independent REBAC, giving full support to a trend that has continued to gain momentum.
About United Real Estate Central Arkansas:
United Real Estate Central Arkansas is part of the largest fully integrated network of real estate and auction professionals in the nation. The company has been an innovator in real estate marketing since 1925. Their management team knows the needs of agents in urban and metropolitan markets.
Contact
United Real Estate Central ArkansasContact
Melissa Bond
(501) 747-1532
https://www.unitedrealestatecentralarkansas.com
Melissa Bond
(501) 747-1532
https://www.unitedrealestatecentralarkansas.com
Categories