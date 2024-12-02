Walter L. Washington, Jr. Earns ABR® Designation, Enhancing Client Representation at United Real Estate Central Arkansas

United Real Estate Central Arkansas announces Walter L. Washington, Jr.'s achievement of the Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR®) Designation. As one of the 3.33% of REALTORS® holding this distinction, Walter demonstrates his commitment to excellence in buyer representation. This designation, along with his C2EX® and AHWD® certifications, highlights his dedication to providing exceptional service and expertise to clients in the ever-evolving real estate market.