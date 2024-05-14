Packaging Resources Celebrating 25 Years of Growth and Success
Packaging Resources Inc. celebrates 25 years. Since 1999, PRI has provided innovative packaging solutions for Food Processor, Food Service, and Institutional Cleaning markets. PRI team embodies the core values: Collaborative, Passionate, Respectful, Resourceful, Nimble, and Community. Thanks to Packaging Resources' dedicated team.
Countryside, IL, May 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Packaging Resources Inc. (PRI), a leader in solutions for the packaging and janitorial and sanitation industry, proudly commemorates its 25-year anniversary. Founded in 1999, Packaging Resources has been delivering cost-effective, creative results for the Food Processor, Food Service, and Institutional Cleaning markets through integrated partnerships. With extensive years of industry experience and knowledge, its team shines with passion and dedication to cultivate a solution that strategically works in the market.
Over the past 25 years, PRI has achieved numerous milestones while consistently and steadily expanding its reach. The company has adapted and grown, all the while staying true to the five core values that define its company: Collaborative, Passionate, Respectful, Resourceful, Nimble, and Community.
President and founder Jeff Lukas commented, “We have a positive and fun team at PRI. Nothing makes us happier than spending time with our clients. Here’s to another 25 years!”
To celebrate this milestone, Packaging Resources is taking its team on a trip this summer to thank them for their dedication and hard work.
For more information about Packaging Resources, please contact:
Jeff Lukas
Packaging Resources
1023 W. 55th Street, Suite 210
Countryside, IL 60525
Over the past 25 years, PRI has achieved numerous milestones while consistently and steadily expanding its reach. The company has adapted and grown, all the while staying true to the five core values that define its company: Collaborative, Passionate, Respectful, Resourceful, Nimble, and Community.
President and founder Jeff Lukas commented, “We have a positive and fun team at PRI. Nothing makes us happier than spending time with our clients. Here’s to another 25 years!”
To celebrate this milestone, Packaging Resources is taking its team on a trip this summer to thank them for their dedication and hard work.
For more information about Packaging Resources, please contact:
Jeff Lukas
Packaging Resources
1023 W. 55th Street, Suite 210
Countryside, IL 60525
Contact
Packaging Resources, Inc.Contact
Jeff Lukas
708-447-7834
www.pripackaging.com
Jeff Lukas
708-447-7834
www.pripackaging.com
Categories