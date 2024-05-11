An Evening with Craig Williams, a Fundraiser Hosted by the Rossen Law Firm
Boca Raton, FL, May 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rossen Law Firm is proud to announce a special fundraising event, "An Evening with Craig Williams," an exclusive gathering dedicated to supporting Craig Williams' campaign for State Attorney of Palm Beach County. This invitation-only event will be held on May 23, 2024, at the downstairs Greenhouse building pavilion and Rossen Law Firm Office in Boca Raton, Florida, and promises to bring together prominent members of the legal community for an evening of solidarity and support for a visionary legal leader.
This special evening will unite prominent legal community figures to support a candidate who has dedicated his career to justice and integrity. With over 26 years of prosecutorial experience in the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office, Craig Williams has a deep connection to South Florida and a personal story marked by resilience. His compelling journey was recently highlighted on the "Success in South Florida" podcast, where he discussed his vision for a fair and effective legal system.
"Throughout my career, I've seen firsthand the justice system's profound impact on our community. This campaign is not just about pursuing justice but about cultivating a fair, transparent, and compassionate system. Each case is not just a file number; it's someone's life, and we must handle it with the utmost care and integrity,” states Craig Williams.
The event will be fully catered and feature a variety of gourmet options and a dessert station, providing an elegant backdrop for guests to mingle, discuss, and support Williams' vision for the future of Palm Beach County's legal landscape. Attendees will gain invaluable insights into Williams' approach to law, emphasizing empathy, fairness, and the profound impact of legal outcomes on the community.
This event is a fantastic opportunity for those within the legal sphere to engage directly with one of their own who is poised to impact the future of justice in Palm Beach County significantly. Attendees are encouraged to contribute to the campaign, helping to ensure that Craig Williams can continue his work as a passionate advocate for justice and community service.
"Hosting 'An Evening with Craig Williams' at our firm is a privilege. It's more than just a fundraiser; it's an opportunity to support a candidate who embodies the ideals of justice and community service essential in a State Attorney. We believe in Craig's vision for Palm Beach County and invite the legal community to join us in backing a leader committed to making a difference,” says Adam Rossen, CEO and visionary of the Rossen Law Firm, a criminal defense practice in South Florida.
Please note attendance is by invitation only. For more information on how to support or request an invitation, please contact Rossen Law Firm at marketing@rossenlawfirm.com.
Rossen Law Firm is excited to host this distinguished event; they look forward to an evening of empowerment and support for a candidate who embodies the spirit of justice and community dedication.
Contact:
Laura Vinalet Brown
laura@rossenlawfirm.com
About Craig Williams:
Craig Williams is a highly experienced prosecutor with more than 26 years of service at the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office. He is committed to serving the community with fairness and integrity. As a candidate for State Attorney, Craig is determined to improve the efficiency and impartiality of the justice system in Palm Beach County. With his background as both a prosecutor and a defense attorney, Craig brings a balanced and empathetic perspective to his role, ensuring that the law serves the community with compassion and respect.
About Rossen Law Firm:
Rossen Law Firm, based in Fort Lauderdale, specializes in criminal defense cases across South Florida. Led by Adam Rossen, the firm is renowned for its strategic and compassionate approach to legal defense, emphasizing respect, understanding, and rigorous advocacy. Committed to defending clients' rights and securing the best possible outcomes, the firm offers a team of expert attorneys who collaborate to provide a dynamic and comprehensive defense strategy tailored to each client's unique case. When bad things happen to good people, the Rossen Law Firm stands as a shield.
Paid for and approved by Craig A. Williams, Democrat for Palm Beach County State Attorney, 15th Judicial Circuit.
Categories