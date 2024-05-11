Mentor Agile Launches a Master Product Owner Course: Rapid Skills Acquisition in 12 Self-Paced Modules

Mentor Agile's latest launch, the Master Product Owner Course, offers 12 self-paced modules for rapid skill acquisition. These modules cover crucial aspects like the Scrum framework and stakeholder engagement. Designed to bridge the gap between theory and practice, CEO Nabeel Khan emphasizes its focus on real-world applicability, reflecting Mentor Agile's commitment to empowering tech professionals.