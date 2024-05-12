Benchmark International Has Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between L&D Mail Masters, Inc. and Ironmark
New Albany, IN, May 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The seller, L & D Mail Masters, Inc., is a full-service direct marketing firm incorporated in 1986. They enable their clients to create campaigns that Relate, Captivate, Cultivate, and Resonate with their target audience. L & D Mail Masters, Inc. offers a wide range of solutions for direct marketing needs, from campaign design to implementation and all the services in between. Their facility enables their clients to design, print, and mail all in one location. They provide direct marketing at its best by bringing expertise, experience, passion, and professionalism to their clients.
The Buyer, Ironmark, helps businesses grow by removing complexity across the marketing supply chain and bridging the digital and physical worlds for marketers. With their unique ability to strategize, execute, and measure across channels, they offer a unified solution that aligns with today’s consumer behavior. They excel in both realms, creating value for marketers whose efforts would otherwise be fragmented, disjointed, and costly.
“This strategic acquisition will hone Ironmark’s strategy of providing a complete package to their respective customers. Congratulations to all that worked tirelessly to accomplish this transaction” – Matthew Kekelis, Senior Director, Benchmark
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (855) 739-8036 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
