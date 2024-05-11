Award-Winning Cat Litter Startup, SoyKitty, Announces US Launch with Eco-Friendly Formula

Eco-conscious pet care company, SoyKitty, is launching its award-winning cat litter in the US. Their plant-based formula is biodegradable, compostable, and free from harmful chemicals, offering superior odor control and clumping. Recognized for its sustainability by the United Soybean Board and Purina, SoyKitty is committed to holistic cat care and sustainability.