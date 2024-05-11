Award-Winning Cat Litter Startup, SoyKitty, Announces US Launch with Eco-Friendly Formula
Eco-conscious pet care company, SoyKitty, is launching its award-winning cat litter in the US. Their plant-based formula is biodegradable, compostable, and free from harmful chemicals, offering superior odor control and clumping. Recognized for its sustainability by the United Soybean Board and Purina, SoyKitty is committed to holistic cat care and sustainability.
Dover, DE, May 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SoyKitty, LLC an award-winning US-based eco-conscious pet care company, is thrilled to announce its official launch and will begin shipping its eco-friendly cat litter in the US starting in May 2024.
SoyKitty's Award-Winning Journey
In May 2023, the company was named one of the winners of the Soy Innovation Challenge, hosted by The United Soybean Board in partnership with The Yield Lab Institute. The Challenge called on entrepreneurs, innovators, startups, and research teams to bring new ways to advance soybean meal use and demand in existing markets. By repurposing waste products from the production of tofu and soy milk and turning it into a value-added cat litter, SoyKitty was able to capture a 3rd place finish (which included a non-equity-based investment) in the Soy Innovation Challenge. This recognition marked the beginning of SoyKitty's impressive journey.
SoyKitty was also more recently selected as a top 10 finalist (out of 140 global startup applicants) for Purina’s Pet Care 2024 Innovation Prize.
In a market inundated with conventional options, SoyKitty’s renewable, biodegradable, and compostable cat litter stands out from the rest. “By addressing the eco-conscious demands of cat owners, we are striving to lead the way towards a greener, more responsible future in the pet care industry,” said Ashley Hejlik, Co-Founder and CMO of SoyKitty. SoyKitty's cat litter is crafted from natural, renewable plant byproducts, offering a safe, odor-absorbing, and quick-clumping formula. Free from harmful chemicals, fillers, and toxins, SoyKitty's litter is not only gentle on pets but also easier on the planet.
A Commitment to Sustainability and Cat Well-Being
Ashley Hejlik says it best, "Everything we do is driven by our love of cats, the humans who own them, and the planet we call home. We strive to create top-of-the-line pet products in a sustainable way. To be recognized so early in our startup journey by the likes of the United Soybean Board, The Yield Lab Institute, and Purina, only reaffirms that we’re on the right path.”
To be one of the first to try SoyKitty, go to soykitty.com.
About SoyKitty
SoyKitty is on a mission to revolutionize the pet care industry with premium, eco-friendly companion animal products that prioritize the well-being of pets, people, and the planet. Their flagship product, an eco-conscious cat litter, outperforms traditional litters in product performance and sustainability. The litter is 100% biodegradable and compostable, significantly reducing the litter waste burden on landfills. By offering a healthier and more sustainable choice for pet owners, SoyKitty is driving positive change in the pet care industry while protecting our planet.
Contact
SoyKittyContact
Ashley Hejlik
+523222741221
https://soykitty.com
ashley@soykitty.com
