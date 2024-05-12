Henderson Franklin Names Scott Beatty as Business Litigation Department Chair
Fort Myers, FL, May 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The full-service law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is thrilled to announce the appointment of stockholder Scott Beatty as the new chair of the Business Litigation Department. He joined the firm in 2003 and previously served on the firm’s Executive Committee. Expressing gratitude for his predecessor, Beatty shares,
“I want to thank Carlos Kelly for his service as the immediate past chair. I look forward to continuing to work on his progress and achievements that have bolstered our ability to best assist our clients when they need us most—during the challenging times of litigation."
With nearly three decades of experience in Florida litigation, Beatty represents clients across the spectrum of civil, business, and commercial litigation. His comprehensive practice includes real estate litigation, business torts, contract disputes, collections, as well as insurance claims, workers’ compensation defense, and appellate cases.
Recognized for his exceptional leadership, Beatty has been honored as one of Gulfshore Business Magazine's and Business Observer's “40 Under 40,” and featured as one of Naples Illustrated’s “Top Lawyers” in Appellate and Business Litigation from 2018 and 2020-2023.
A native Floridian, Beatty is active in the local community and beyond. He serves on the board of VillageWorx, is a member of the Boy Scouts of America’s Collier County Eagle Board of Review, and enjoys mentoring students for the Collier County Mock Trial program.
After graduating cum laude from Wake Forest University, Beatty obtained his J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law, graduating cum laude. He may be reached at scott.beatty@henlaw.com by phone at 239-344-1169.
Marking a century of service, Henderson Franklin has been an integral part in shaping Southwest Florida's landscape. With a team of over 50 dedicated attorneys, the firm has been a cornerstone in providing a comprehensive array of legal services. From business and tax planning to estate planning, family law, civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law, Henderson Franklin has continually evolved to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With offices strategically placed in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples, the firm remains deeply connected to the region, carrying a legacy that goes beyond the courtroom. For more information on Beatty or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
“I want to thank Carlos Kelly for his service as the immediate past chair. I look forward to continuing to work on his progress and achievements that have bolstered our ability to best assist our clients when they need us most—during the challenging times of litigation."
With nearly three decades of experience in Florida litigation, Beatty represents clients across the spectrum of civil, business, and commercial litigation. His comprehensive practice includes real estate litigation, business torts, contract disputes, collections, as well as insurance claims, workers’ compensation defense, and appellate cases.
Recognized for his exceptional leadership, Beatty has been honored as one of Gulfshore Business Magazine's and Business Observer's “40 Under 40,” and featured as one of Naples Illustrated’s “Top Lawyers” in Appellate and Business Litigation from 2018 and 2020-2023.
A native Floridian, Beatty is active in the local community and beyond. He serves on the board of VillageWorx, is a member of the Boy Scouts of America’s Collier County Eagle Board of Review, and enjoys mentoring students for the Collier County Mock Trial program.
After graduating cum laude from Wake Forest University, Beatty obtained his J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law, graduating cum laude. He may be reached at scott.beatty@henlaw.com by phone at 239-344-1169.
Marking a century of service, Henderson Franklin has been an integral part in shaping Southwest Florida's landscape. With a team of over 50 dedicated attorneys, the firm has been a cornerstone in providing a comprehensive array of legal services. From business and tax planning to estate planning, family law, civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law, Henderson Franklin has continually evolved to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With offices strategically placed in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples, the firm remains deeply connected to the region, carrying a legacy that goes beyond the courtroom. For more information on Beatty or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
Contact
Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.Contact
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
Categories