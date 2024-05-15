Fast & Safe Climbing with RAMPF Polyurethane Resin for Climbing Holds
RAKU® TOOL IE-3092 takes center stage at CWA in Portland, OR, from May 15 to 17 – Booth 602
Wixom, MI, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- RAMPF Group, Inc. is presenting its high-performance polyurethane resin RAKU® TOOL IE-3092 for the manufacture of premium climbing holds at Climbing Wall Association Summit in Portland, OR, from May 15 to 17 – Booth 602.
RAKU® TOOL IE-3092 is the ideal choice for climbing hold production as it enables customers to create their own grips fast and efficiently without having to outsource to a manufacturer.
The polyurethane system is easy to process both by hand-batching and automated meter-mix processes. Formulated with an antimicrobial additive and a user-friendly 1:1 mix ratio by volume, simply mix and pour into a silicone mold and let cure at room temperature. RAKU® TOOL IE-3092 can be degassed and cured under pressure for best results.
The low-viscosity liquid casting urethane exhibits:
- Excellent abrasion and impact resistance
- Exceptionally fine surface structure and high molding accuracy
- Bacteria fighting properties with antimicrobial chemistry
- Multiple work times with quick cure schedule
RAKU® TOOL IE-3092 can be ordered in quantities from quart kits to 275-gallon totes to accommodate production volumes from home-wall users to high output manufacturing.
An extensive line of vibrant pigments, mold releases, and molding silicone rubber are available to satisfy all requirements for creating molds and casting holds.
Carve new molds with RAKU® TOOL SB-0064
RAMPF manufactures its own polyurethane foam styling board for carving new molds. RAKU® TOOL SB-0064 is available in a 24”x24”x12” block size and 48”x96” full sheets up to 22” thick.
Contract manufacturing services for climbing holds
For higher production volumes, RAMPF offers cost-effective, flexible, and reliable contract manufactur-ing services for climbing holds at its facility in Suwanee, GA.
Key facts
- Climbing holds are produced fast and efficiently with the polyurethane resin RAKU® TOOL IE-3092.
- New molds are carved using the polyurethane board RAKU® TOOL SB-0064.
- RAMPF offers contract manufacturing services for climbing holds.
Contact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
