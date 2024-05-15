The Fab Foundation Celebrates Fab Month
A Recognition of the Historic Initiatives of the Global Fab Lab Network
Boston, MA, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In April, 2024, the Fab Foundation hosted its first annual Fab Month, a celebration of the people, places, and projects at the heart of the international Fab Lab Network. Over the course of the month, hundreds of community members from more than 50 countries came together for a series of nine online sessions celebrating the network’s ongoing accomplishments and exploring the breadth of its global programs and initiatives.
The programs represent nearly a quarter-century of commitment to the mission of democratizing access to digital fabrication technologies, providing the means for anyone anywhere to make (almost) anything.
To learn more about the organization's offerings, read the full press release here: https://fabfoundation.org/media/fab_month_2024
