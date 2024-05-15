Fletcher & Fletcher Launches “From Courtroom to Carline: A Legal Parenting Podcast”
Saint Petersburg, FL, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fletcher & Fletcher, a criminal defense law firm in St. Petersburg, Florida, is excited to announce the launch of their new podcast, "From Courtroom to Carline: A Legal Parenting Podcast." The podcast, hosted by the dynamic husband-and-wife legal team Rick and Jenna Fletcher, offers an engaging exploration of the intersection between legal careers and parenting, providing listeners with invaluable insights and advice.
In their debut episode, the Fletchers discussed their personal and professional lives prior to having kids and shared how they try to balance the demands of their law practice with their roles as parents. With humor and sincerity, the podcast offers a relatable perspective for business owners, parents, and anyone interested in achieving a work-life balance.
"From Courtroom to Carline" is available on Apple Podcast, Spotify, and YouTube. To stay updated with their latest episodes, follow Fletcher & Fletcher on social media and subscribe to listen wherever you get your podcasts.
More about Fletcher & Fletcher:
Fletcher & Fletcher has established itself as a leading criminal defense firm in St. Petersburg, Florida. Rick and Jenna have years of experience in the field and are committed to empowering clients by protecting their rights and helping them make informed decisions. The husband-and-wife team behind the firm, Rick and Jenna Fletcher, are passionate about both their professional and family lives.
https://stpetecriminaldefense.com/
