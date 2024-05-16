Calling All Bike Riders: Join the 21st Annual Tour De Elizabeth - 21st Tour Theme is "Riding with Heart"
Join Groundwork Elizabeth for the 21st Annual Tour de Elizabeth, taking place rain or shine on May 19, 2024. Registration is now open online at www.groundworkelizabeth.org, and the non-profit organization is inviting cyclists of all ages and skill levels to be a part of this exciting event that draws people from across the country. Explore the scenic parks, waterfront paths, bustling businesses, and historic neighborhoods of Elizabeth, New Jersey, as cyclists pedal their way through New Jersey’s fourth-largest city. It's the perfect opportunity to enjoy a unique perspective of the City of Elizabeth while spending quality time with family and friends.
Join hundreds of riders and experience how events like this can enhance mental well-being and strengthen community bonds. Mayor J. Christian Bollwage shared his excitement, saying, “Entering its 21st year, the Tour de Elizabeth continues to emphasize the spirit of community, inviting cyclists of all ages and backgrounds to pedal together along the 15-mile journey throughout our City. This isn’t just a bike ride, but a celebration to keep pedaling forward together. I’ll see you at the starting line!”
This year marks Groundwork Elizabeth’s 21st anniversary of bringing cyclists together to support the nonprofit organization’s efforts to promote environmental justice and to build a greener and more sustainable community. Participants come from all over the country. Wayne K. Wise, who returns each year from Houston, Texas, to reconnect with his roots is ecstatic about the event. "These are my roots," says Mr. Wise. "You never forget them."
The event kicks off and concludes at City Hall in Elizabeth. Registration begins at 7:00 a.m., with the ride starting promptly at 9:00 a.m. The first 500 registrants receive a signature Tour de Elizabeth t-shirt, and every rider will be entered into a free raffle for post-event drawings. Water, fruit, and nutrition bars are available for no charge at the ride. This year's theme, "Riding with Heart," promotes physical health and social awareness. To sign up, simply visit www.groundworkelizabeth.org. Online registration closes on May 17, but riders may still come and sign up on event day.
All ages are welcome to join the Tour, and helmets are mandatory for all participants. Bicycles and helmets can be rented from Unlimited Biking at www.unlimitedbiking.com/events/tour-de-elizabeth-bike-rentals, and members of the Elizabeth Police Department will be on hand to ensure a safe and enjoyable ride.
The ride is organized by Groundwork Elizabeth with the support of Mayor J. Christian Bollwage, the City of Elizabeth, and the County of Union. Lead sponsors include Elizabethtown Gas, Community Access Unlimited, Union County Savings Bank, the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth, NJ Council of Humanities, Koplin Auto Body, Quattro Realty, David and Linda Levenberg, and many others which will be recognized at the event.
For more information and to register for the Tour, visit www.groundworkelizabeth.org. Contact Groundwork Elizabeth, Casey Abline at casey@statesideaffairs.com or (732) 612-3045, or Ruby Contreras, City of Elizabeth, rcontreras@elizabethnj.org, 908-820-4124 with any questions. Register now for a day of fun, fitness, and community spirit at the Tour de Elizabeth.
About Groundwork Elizabeth
Groundwork Elizabeth is a 501c3 non-profit, founded in Elizabeth in 2003 with a mission to work with the community to make fundamental improvements in the quality of the environment in order to build healthy, sustainable, and equitable communities. Groundwork Elizabeth initiatives, programs, and projects are focused in five key areas: Climate Resilience, Healthy Communities, Urban Agriculture, Urban Waters and Trails, and Youth Development. Groundwork Elizabeth is a Trust of Groundwork USA, a vibrant national network with local roots. Learning from and supporting one another, Groundwork USA Trusts undertake the best work anywhere to improve the built and natural environment in communities that would otherwise be left behind. For more information about Groundwork Elizabeth, visit www.groundworkelizabeth.org.
