Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center Brings First Histotripsy Liver Tumor Treatment to Colorado
Denver, CO, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center is proud to announce the introduction of histotripsy, a revolutionary non-invasive liver tumor treatment, to the state of Colorado and the Rocky Mountain Region. This pioneering technology marks a significant milestone in tumor treatment, offering a cutting-edge alternative for liver tumor patients.
Histotripsy utilizes focused ultrasound waves to precisely target and destroy liver tumors without the need for surgical intervention. This state-of-the-art approach allows for the treatment of liver tumors with unprecedented precision, significantly reducing the risk of complications associated with traditional treatments and promoting a faster recovery for patients.
"As the first healthcare provider in Colorado to offer histotripsy, we are setting a new standard in the treatment of liver cancer," said Eric Liu, Neuroendocrine Specialist, at Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center. "This technology underscores our commitment to providing the most advanced, patient-centered care available. We are thrilled to bring this innovative treatment option to our patients and to lead the way in cancer care in the state."
Histotripsy represents a major advancement in oncology, offering several key benefits to patients, including:
Non-invasive treatment: No incisions are required, significantly reducing the risk of infection and other surgical complications.
Precision targeting: The ability to accurately target tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue.
Reduced recovery time: Patients can expect a quicker return to their daily activities post-treatment.
Enhanced safety profile: A safer alternative for patients who may not be candidates for traditional surgery due to other health concerns.
The introduction of histotripsy at Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center is the result of a rigorous evaluation process and a testament to the hospital's dedication to embracing innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes. "Our team is highly trained and ready to deliver this advanced treatment, offering hope and a new lease on life to many facing liver cancer," added Thomas Heffron, Liver Transplant Surgeon at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Transplant Center
Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center is committed to leading the way in medical innovation and patient care. With the addition of histotripsy, the hospital continues to demonstrate its dedication to offering the most advanced treatment options to patients across Colorado and beyond.
For more information about histotripsy and other cancer treatment options at Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, please visit pslmc.com.
About Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
For more than 140 years, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL) has been meeting the healthcare needs of patients and their families from across the Rocky Mountain, Great Plains region and around the world. With more than 80 specialties, 1,200 specialists and primary care physicians and 1,800 employees, P/SL and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children is the only tertiary/quaternary combined pediatric and adult hospital in this region. Leading comprehensive services include the Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery, cardiovascular services, cancer care, blood & marrow transplant, labor & delivery/mom & baby, maternal-fetal care, orthopedics, spine, kidney/liver transplant, hyperbaric medicine, wound healing, infectious disease and more. HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE and P/SL, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
Tana Sykes
512-983-0218
pslmc.com
