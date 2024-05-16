Announcing Defense Strategies Institutes 6th Annual DoD Energy & Power Summit
The energy & power community to convene on July 31-August 1 in Washington, D.C.
Washington DC, DC, May 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Department of Defense is the single largest energy consumer in the nation, and its operational and energy consumption represents 76% of total federal energy consumption. Recognizing the DoD’s need for vast, steady amounts of energy and water to sustain its operations, this year’s DoD Energy and Power Summit will address the need to enhance energy security, resilience, and efficiency across installations and expeditionary environments to maintain operational readiness.
To this End, Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 6th Annual DoD Energy & Power Summit on July 31 – August 1. The 2024 Summit will bring together senior leaders from across U.S. military services, DoD, federal government, industry, and academia to discuss the critical importance of promoting energy assurance across military installations and operational energy initiatives. The 2024 Summit will be held at National Housing Center in Washington, D.C., where discussions will explore the modernization and advancement of energy and power technologies and solutions that promote energy security, resiliency, and sustainability and that meet the DoD’s installation and operational energy demands.
2024 Early Confirmed Speakers
- - Madeline Reeves, Deputy Chief Sustainability Officer, White House Council on Environmental Quality
- - Lindsey Falasca, Director for Net-Zero Federal Buildings, White House Council on Environmental Quality
- -Kim Spangler, PhD (Confirmed) Executive Director SERDP & ESTCP
- -Eric Shields, Senior Battery Advisor, ASD, Industry Base Policy, OUSD A&S
- -Christopher Johnson, PhD, Senior Chemist/Argonne Distinguished Fellow, Argonne National Laboratory
- -Kunal Thaker, Senior Resilient Energy Systems Manager, Idaho National Lab
Summit Moderator: LTG (Ret) Jason Evans, Former Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9; Chief Operating Officer, Tennessee State University
Topics of Discussion at the 2024 Summit Include:
- Developing Advanced Energy Storage and Battery Solutions
- Successes and Challenges of Implementing the Federal Sustainability Plan
- Developing Technologies and Best Practices for U.S. Power Grid Resiliency and Security
- Implementing Policies and Strategies that Drive Energy Efficiencies Across DoD
- Supporting the Army’s Installation Energy Needs to Maintain Readiness and Boost Resiliency
- Powering Navy and Marine Corps Installations and Operations with Resilient Energy Solutions
- Supporting Resilient, Efficient, and Secure Installations, Facilities, and Mobile Environments across the Marine Corps
- Optimizing Energy Resources for Mission Success Across the DAF’s Installations and Operations
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org or (201) 987-1803.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the DoD Energy & Power Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://power.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
