PartsBadger Names New Chief Operating Officer - Von Rolon-Gonzalez

PartsBadger, a leader in OnDemand Manufacturing in Cedarburg, WI, proudly announces the naming of Von Rolon-Gonzalez as Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Cedarburg, WI, May 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- PartsBadger, a leader in OnDemand Manufacturing in Cedarburg, WI, proudly announces the naming of Von Rolon-Gonzalez as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Von has played a critical role in managing PartsBadger’s growth through the pandemic, leading various teams including sales and operations.
Throughout her tenure, Von has spearheaded a restructure of the sales team verticals, streamlined operationally processes, broadened the company’s capabilities, and implemented innovative systems that have significantly bolstered sales and partnerships. She has contributed to PartsBadger's participation in the ScaleUp Milwaukee program and played a central role in the company's recognition on platforms such as Inc5000 and BizTimes Future50, as well as earning the title of Ozaukee County Medium Sized Business of the Year.
Von is completing her Executive-MBA at Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI and has an undergraduate degree from Washington College in Chestertown, MD , and participated in the Disney College program.
Alex Sparr, Director of Innovation Deployment at PartsBadger, attests to Von's impactful leadership, stating, "I can say with confidence that PartsBadger's continued success is a direct result of Von's efforts and leadership. During her capacity as the Director of Operations, she has bridged the gap between all departments and continues to drive forward our vision of fundamentally transforming manufacturing. Von is extremely detail-oriented and goes above and beyond all reasonable expectations to get objectives across the finish line."
Von is more than just an executive; she is a highly influential figure at PartsBadger, admired for her behind-the-scenes work in mentoring teams across the business spectrum. Her ability to connect people and smooth flow between departments has not only enhanced operational efficiencies but also fostered a cohesive and supportive work environment. Her strategic focus on team support and development has been pivotal in building systems and training programs that fuel individual growth and organizational advancement.
As the new COO of PartsBadger, Von Rolon-Gonzalez is poised to steer the company into its next phase of operational excellence. "I’m very excited to take the next step at PartsBadger and to continue moving the company forward alongside an extremely dynamic and dedicated team, especially with such promising days of growth and innovation ahead." Her comprehensive insight into the company’s operations, coupled with her strategic vision and proven leadership, makes her an ideal figure to guide PartsBadger on its path to redefining industry standards and achieving sustained growth. Her journey from a digital sales rep to COO is not just a career progression but a testament to her dedication, innovative mindset, and transformative impact on PartsBadger.
About PartsBadger
PartsBadger is a leading tech-enabled manufacturing company that specializes in the production of precision CNC machined parts. With a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, PartsBadger leverages advanced technologies to deliver high-quality solutions to its clients across various industries.
PartsBadger's growth plan is customer focused: responsive and scalable to their customer's needs and will continue to assess the changes in demand and output. As PartsBadger continues to exceed expectations and shape the future of the manufacturing industry, it remains committed to providing unparalleled service, driving innovation, and creating valuable opportunities for both its employees and the communities it serves.
For more information, please visit parts-badger.com.
