Tailor-Made for Maximum Performance & Service Life: Electro Casting Resins & Gap Fillers from RAMPF

Grafenberg, Germany, May 17, 2024 --( PR.com )-- AMPF Advanced Polymers is presenting high-performance electro casting resins and gap fillers for the electrical and electronics industry at PCIM Europe from June 11 to 13 in Nuremberg – Hall 6 / Booth 6-427.RAMPF Electro casting resinsOne- and two-component electro casting resins reliably and efficiently protect sensitive electrical/electronic components, batteries, motors, power electronics, sensors, and transformers from chemical substances and environmental influences such as heat, cold, and moisture. The potting systems are listed by leading manufacturers in the automotive and electronics industries, among others.RAKU® PUR Polyurethane electro casting resinsTypical applications: Casting of circuit boards, capacitors, inverters, sensors, inductors, EMC filters, and many more.Benefits:Wide Shore hardness range (20A - 90D)Easy adjustment of reactivityLow shrinkageLow exothermicityFast processingHigh shock resistanceGood adhesion to plasticsRAKU® POX Epoxy electro casting resinsTypical applications: Casting of capacitors, motors, transformers, circuit boards, control devices, and many more.Benefits:High mechanical strength and good adhesion to metalVery good chemical resistanceVery good impregnationHigh abrasion resistanceRAKU® SIL Silicone electro casting resinsTypical applications: Casting of printed circuit boards, sensors, power electronics, chargers, control units, sensors, batteries, and many more.Benefits:Very good temperature resistanceConsistent properties over the entire application temperature rangeGood aging resistanceHigh thermal conductivityGood crack resistanceVery good chemical resistanceHigh UV and weather resistanceMinimal SVHC levelsRAMPF Gap FillersGap fillers (thermal pastes) based on silicone are primarily used in components in the power electronics and battery industries to close gaps between the components and the heat-dissipating surface. The high thermal conductivity of the thermal interface materials is further increased by thinner adhesive joints and good wetting.RAKU® SIL Silicone gap fillerTypical applications: Power electronics, automotive electronic components, computers, peripherals, and many moreBenefits:High continuous temperature resistanceGood aging resistanceLow densityGood thixotropic properties for ideal processingLow SVHC valuesOptimal heat dissipation for efficient performance and long service life of componentsKey factsElectro casting resins and gap fillers from RAMPF Advanced Polymers ensure optimum functionality and maximum durability of electrical/electronic components.Electro casting resin systems provide reliable and efficient protection against chemical substances and environmental influences such as heat, cold, and moisture.Gap fillers ensure optimum heat dissipation and protect sensitive components from overheating.Visit RAMPF Advanced Polymers at PCIM Europe from June 11 to 13 in Nuremberg, Germany – Hall 6 / Booth 6-427.