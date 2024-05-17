Tailor-Made for Maximum Performance & Service Life: Electro Casting Resins & Gap Fillers from RAMPF
Reactive resin systems based on polyurethane, silicone, and epoxy at PCIM Europe in Nuremberg, Germany – Hall 6 / Booth 6-427.
Grafenberg, Germany, May 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AMPF Advanced Polymers is presenting high-performance electro casting resins and gap fillers for the electrical and electronics industry at PCIM Europe from June 11 to 13 in Nuremberg – Hall 6 / Booth 6-427.
RAMPF Electro casting resins
One- and two-component electro casting resins reliably and efficiently protect sensitive electrical/electronic components, batteries, motors, power electronics, sensors, and transformers from chemical substances and environmental influences such as heat, cold, and moisture. The potting systems are listed by leading manufacturers in the automotive and electronics industries, among others.
RAKU® PUR Polyurethane electro casting resins
Typical applications: Casting of circuit boards, capacitors, inverters, sensors, inductors, EMC filters, and many more.
Benefits:
Wide Shore hardness range (20A - 90D)
Easy adjustment of reactivity
Low shrinkage
Low exothermicity
Fast processing
High shock resistance
Good adhesion to plastics
RAKU® POX Epoxy electro casting resins
Typical applications: Casting of capacitors, motors, transformers, circuit boards, control devices, and many more.
Benefits:
High mechanical strength and good adhesion to metal
Very good chemical resistance
Very good impregnation
High abrasion resistance
RAKU® SIL Silicone electro casting resins
Typical applications: Casting of printed circuit boards, sensors, power electronics, chargers, control units, sensors, batteries, and many more.
Benefits:
Very good temperature resistance
Consistent properties over the entire application temperature range
Good aging resistance
High thermal conductivity
Good crack resistance
Very good chemical resistance
High UV and weather resistance
Minimal SVHC levels
RAMPF Gap Fillers
Gap fillers (thermal pastes) based on silicone are primarily used in components in the power electronics and battery industries to close gaps between the components and the heat-dissipating surface. The high thermal conductivity of the thermal interface materials is further increased by thinner adhesive joints and good wetting.
RAKU® SIL Silicone gap filler
Typical applications: Power electronics, automotive electronic components, computers, peripherals, and many more
Benefits:
High continuous temperature resistance
Good aging resistance
Low density
Good thixotropic properties for ideal processing
Low SVHC values
Optimal heat dissipation for efficient performance and long service life of components
Key facts
Electro casting resins and gap fillers from RAMPF Advanced Polymers ensure optimum functionality and maximum durability of electrical/electronic components.
Electro casting resin systems provide reliable and efficient protection against chemical substances and environmental influences such as heat, cold, and moisture.
Gap fillers ensure optimum heat dissipation and protect sensitive components from overheating.
Visit RAMPF Advanced Polymers at PCIM Europe from June 11 to 13 in Nuremberg, Germany – Hall 6 / Booth 6-427.
Contact
RAMPF GroupContact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
