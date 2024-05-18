GENINVO Launches Its Latest Offering – DocWrightAI
Bloomington, IL, May 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- GENINVO, a leading provider of life science products and business solutions announced the launch of its new, on-demand service: DocWrightAI.
GENINVO understands the various challenges in generating clinical documents. The time taken to draft clinical documents with accuracy and compliance has always been a major concern.
Drafting clinical and regulatory documents involves the creation of comprehensive and accurately written records that document patient’s experience and medical information. These documents serve as a crucial communication among healthcare professionals and facilitate continuity of care. The process typically includes gathering relevant patient data, organizing information in a structured manner, and using appropriate medical terminology.
Clinical and regulatory documents may include medical histories, progress notes, discharge summaries, and consultation reports. It is essential to adhere to established guidelines and standards while drafting these documents to ensure clarity, completeness, and accuracy of clinical trial data. Effective drafting of clinical documents contributes to efficient healthcare delivery and supports evidence-based decision-making.
Traditionally, Medical Writers have been drafting clinical and regulatory documents manually. To eliminate time consuming manual efforts, we developed an automated technology DocWrightAI that is integrated with AI algorithms. It is a document generation software for the healthcare industry to reduce time medical writers spend in drafting the documents/records.
DocWightAI features a user-friendly interface and integrates with various data sources, including electronic health records, patient registries, clinical databases, study datasets, etc., to generate documents automatically from structured data. With validation and verification features, it also ensures that all generated documents meet regulatory standards and guidelines. Also supported with multiple languages, it supports different regional requirements.
“GENINVO makes a significant contribution to the generation of clinical and regulatory documents for life science domains by using AI and ML algorithms while also maintaining the consistency of the template. The goal is to reduce the time spent by Medical Writers to generate the first version of the clinical documents (CSRs, Protocols, Narratives, etc.) and at the same time adhering to the regulatory guidelines. GENINVO was able to achieve the goal for one of the clients,” says Shweta Shukla, CEO at GENINVO.
About GENINVO:
GENINVO is the go-to partner for those looking to better leverage technology in the life science industry. With expertise in life sciences, leading-edge technologies, and software development GENINVO can provide innovative solutions and services to its various sponsors. GENINVO Mission Statement - "We strive to provide innovative technology solutions for life science/pharmaceutical industries.'' For more information, visit https://www.geninvo.com/
Contact
GenInvoContact
Shweta Shukla, CEO
706-540-6653
www.geninvo.com
1408 E. Empire Street
Bloomington, IL 61701
