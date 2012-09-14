PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Value-Based Healthcare Network for Self-Insured Employers Launches in Florida ValueH, parent company of Florida Association of ACOs, forms value-based network to support small to medium sized self-insured employers. - December 18, 2019 - Florida Association of ACOs

3Sixty Pharma Solutions Announces Successful Submission of Start-Up Biotech Investigational New Drug Application 3Sixty Pharma Solutions LLC, www.3sixtypharma.com, last week announced the successful submission to FDA of its first Investigational New Drug (IND) Application on behalf of one of its start-up biotech clients. This news comes on the heels of the formal organization in 2018 of 3Sixty Pharma Solutions’... - December 16, 2019 - 3Sixty Pharma Solutions

ALS Therapy Development Institute Reflects on the Impact of Pete Frates and the Ice Bucket Challenge On Monday it was announced that Pete Frates passed away due to complications from ALS. Pete was a leader in the ALS community and the inspiration for the Ice Bucket Challenge, which helped raise millions of dollars for ALS research and awareness. Though it has been five years since the Challenge, Pete’s... - December 11, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

RE Pharmacy Opens New Infusion Center in San Diego, CA As RE Pharmacy progresses forward as a leader in the specialty pharmacy and infusion therapy industry, they have opened a new infusion center located inside the medical building at 7625 Mesa College Drive in San Diego. It shares the second floor with Neurologist Dr. Ian Purcell MD, PhD., boasts 3,100... - December 11, 2019 - RE Pharmacy

Pharma Microbiology UK Conference to Discuss Environmental Monitoring SMi Reports: The Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK conference, taking place on 20 and 21 January 2020 in London, will include a variety of innovative presentations from the environmental monitoring field. - December 07, 2019 - SMi Group

M. Davis and Sons, Inc. Honored with Excellence In Construction Award M. Davis and Sons has been building, installing and servicing corporate facilities for five generations. The company has received recognition throughout the years and recently received an award due to their state-of-the-art innovations and engineering excellence. The business was praised for its hard... - December 04, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

Dr. Amishi Desai Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Suffolk New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce Amishi Desai, MD to its team. Dr. Desai is board-certified in hematology-oncology, as well as internal medicine. As such, she covers a full scope of services, while also maintaining a particular interest in lung cancer. In addition,... - December 03, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

CLL Society to Present Innovative Telemedicine Platform Study at American Society of Hematology Annual Conference CLL Society co-founder and Medical Director Dr. Brian Koffman will present research results of the society's innovative telemedicine program at the prestigious American Society of Hematology annual meeting in early December. The program provides patients and caregivers access to HIPPA-compliant second opinions from renowned specialists in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the most common adult blood cancer. - November 30, 2019 - CLL Society

JOGO Health to Launch 30 Digital Therapeutics Clinics in Malaysia to Treat Stroke, Pain and Incontinence The clinics will use the award winning technology developed by two pioneering scientists in the USA that has also been shown to treat 17 other neuromuscular diseases. - November 28, 2019 - JOGO Health Inc.

New York Imaging Specialists Announces Grand Opening in Port Jefferson Station New York Imaging Specialists announces the grand opening of its newest facility, at 1500 Route 112, Building 2A in Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776. New York Imaging Specialists features board-certified radiologists and the most modern imaging equipment. The ACR-accredited facility utilizes Computed... - November 28, 2019 - New York Imaging Specialists

Red Pill CBD CEO Says He Was Pleased to Get a Warning Letter from the FDA On November 25, 2019, the FDA posted on their site 15 companies that received warning letters for illegally selling products containing cannabidiol (CBD), Red Pill Medical, Inc. was one of them. “I know it may sound crazy, but I was pleased with the FDA warning letter,” said Gregory A. Smith,... - November 28, 2019 - Red Pill Medical, Inc.

Workshop Details Announced for SMi’s AI in Drug Discovery Conference 2020 SMi Reports: Robert Young from Blue Burgundy to lead AI in Drug Discovery 2020 workshop in March 2020. - November 28, 2019 - SMi Group

Registration is Now Open for Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast SMi Reports: Registration has opened for the 7th annual Pre-Filled Syringes conference taking place on 27th – 28th April 2020 in Boston. - November 27, 2019 - SMi Group

Katelyn O'Brien, Pharm,D., BCPS, CDE Sworn in as President of the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association On Thursday, November 14, Katelyn O'Brien, Pharm,D., BCPS, CDE, an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in the General Internal Medicine Clinic at Boston Medical Center was installed as President of the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association (MPhA). The Association's 136th Annual Awards &... - November 22, 2019 - Massachusetts Pharmacists Association

Sanofi to Present at Disruptive Technologies in Pharma 2020 SMI Reports: Sanofi will deliver a presentation at the inaugural Disruptive Technologies in Pharma conference taking place in London on 20–21 London 2020. - November 22, 2019 - SMi Group

Exclusive Speaker Interview Released for SMi's AI in Drug Discovery Conference 2020 SMi Reports: University of Cambridge speaker to brief on Artificial Intelligence for AI in Drug Discovery 2020 taking place in London in March 2020. - November 21, 2019 - SMi Group

Phase III Clinical Study of Valbenazine for Chorea in Huntington Disease Huntington Study Group Announces Initiation of Phase III Clinical Study of Valbenazine for the Treatment of Chorea Associated with Huntington Disease. - November 14, 2019 - Huntington Study Group

Top 3 Reasons to Attend SMi’s 3D Cell Culture Conference 2020 SMi Reports: Key sessions confirmed for SMi’s 4th annual 3D Cell Culture 2020 in London. - November 14, 2019 - SMi Group

Ophthalmics, Inc. Tracks Pharmaceuticals to DSCSA Requirements Ahead of Schedule Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are fully compliant with pharmaceutical tracking as required by the new Drug Supply Chain Securities Act (DSCSA) ahead of the November 27, 2019 deadline. Every... - November 08, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

WoundVite®, the #1 Most Comprehensive Wound, Scar and Post-Surgical Repair Formula Receives Amazon’s Choice High Ratings WoundVite is the most comprehensive oral supplement for wound, scar and post-surgical repair in the United States receives Amazon’s choice high ratings. The all-natural, high potency supplement features quality pharmaceutical ingredients supported to improve and accelerate healing from scars, wounds, diabetic ulcers, plastic or general surgery, and other tissue injuries.* WoundVite was developed by a team of pharmacist, physicians and naturopathic doctors to ensure optimal results. - November 07, 2019 - Zen Nutrients

SCPC Praises Bipartisan House Passage of PBM Rebate Transparency Bills National LTC Pharmacy Advocacy Group Says Reps. Buddy Carter (R-GA), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) Sustain Increased PBM Data Disclosure - October 31, 2019 - Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition

Registration Opens for SMi’s AI in Drug Discovery Conference 2020 SMi Reports: Registration is open for SMi’s inaugural AI in Drug Discovery conference taking place in London in March 2020. - October 31, 2019 - SMi Group

Tom Murphy Joins Bench International as VP of Business Development and Executive Recruitment In a move that benefits life science companies throughout the San Diego area, Bench International has hired Tom Murphy as its new Vice President of Business Development and Executive Recruitment. Murphy, who led the business development program at CONNECT, a top innovation company accelerator in San... - October 24, 2019 - Bench International

HealthDirect Pharmacy Services Acquires King of Prussia Pharmacy HealthDirect Pharmacy Services has formally announced the acquisition of King of Prussia Pharmacy Services. King of Prussia Pharmacy Services, also known as “KOPPS,” has been providing quality long-term care pharmacy services to the northern Philadelphia area since 2001. The deal took place... - October 24, 2019 - HealthDirect Pharmacy Services

Exclusive Interview with Cedric Gysel Johnson and Johnson’s Cedric Gysel for Pre-Filled Syringe and Injectable Drug Devices 2020 SMi Reports: Exclusive interview with Cedric Gysel from Johnson and Johnson ahead of the 12th annual Pre-Filled Syringe and Injectable Drug Devices conference being held in London on 15–16 January. - October 24, 2019 - SMi Group

Alliance Applauds Wenstrup Amendment to House Drug Pricing Package Site neutral policies in the Wenstrup Amendment to H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019, would reduce out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors - October 23, 2019 - Alliance For Site Neutral Payment Reform

Interactive Workshops Announced for SMi’s 14th Annual Parallel Trade Conference 2020 SMi Reports: Overview of the workshops for Europe’s only Parallel Trade conference and exhibition taking place in February 2020 in London. - October 23, 2019 - SMi Group

New Video Details Long Term Care (LTC) Pharmacies’ Clinical Value to Seniors’ Care “Virtual Tour” Differentiates LTC Pharmacy, Explains Operational and Regulatory Requirements Compared to Retail, Other Pharmacies - October 21, 2019 - Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition

Aciont Issued Key Patent Covering the Novel Design of the Visulex Ocular Drug Delivery Device Aciont was issued a U.S. patent that covers an important aspect of the novel design of its main Visulex ocular drug delivery system which has been tested for safety and efficacy in its lead clinical program under U.S. IND. - October 12, 2019 - Aciont Inc.

2019 Global Health and Wellness Report Kantar today unveiled a dynamic new health report that provides a clear line of sight to the most important factors shaping the highly-complex global healthcare market. The report, "Healthcare 2020: The 10 Key Influencers of Global Health and Wellness," enables key industry stakeholders to achieve a better understanding of the magnitude of diseases and the many aspects of health-related outcomes – both within and across country lines. - October 08, 2019 - Kantar

Four Interactive Sessions to Take Place at the 2019 Respiratory Drug Delivery Conference SMi Reports: Four interactive sessions will take place at the inaugural Respiratory Drug Delivery conference to be held on the 6th December in London. - October 06, 2019 - SMi Group

RE Pharmacy Announces New Infusion Center in Phoenix, AZ RE Pharmacy announces a new infusion center, in partnership with neurologist David Saperstein, MD and the the Center of Complex Neurology in Phoenix, AZ. - October 03, 2019 - RE Pharmacy

Registration is Now Open for SMi’s 14th Annual Parallel Trade Conference 2020 SMi Reports: Registration is open for Europe’s only Parallel Trade conference and exhibition taking place in February 2020 in London. - October 03, 2019 - SMi Group

AI to be a Key Topic at Disruptive Technologies in Pharma Conference SMi Reports: Key discussions surrounding the use of AI in Pharmaceuticals will take place at the inaugural Disruptive Technologies in Pharma conference in London on January 20 and 21. - September 30, 2019 - SMi Group

Omni Health Announces CEO Resignation Omni Health, Inc., (OTC: OMHE) Andrey Soloviev announces his resignation from the position of CEO of Omni Health, Inc. effective 08/20/2019. Safe Harbor Statement Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term... - September 27, 2019 - Omni Health

Device Advancements to be Discussed at the Respiratory Drug Delivery Conference 2019 SMi Reports: New developments for respiratory devices are making headlines ahead of the Respiratory Drug Delivery conference this December. - September 26, 2019 - SMi Group

Ophthalmics, Inc. is Now a Direct Distributor for Akorn Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Akorn, Inc. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Akorn’s line of industry leading pharmaceuticals. Akorn,... - September 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Temos Announces Accreditation Standards for Community Pharmacies Dedicated to “Safe and effective medicines for all” - September 25, 2019 - Temos International GmbH

Chairs Post an Invitation Letter for the 12th Annual Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drugs Conference SMi Reports: Invitation letter released from the chairs of the Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drugs conference taking place in January 2020. - September 25, 2019 - SMi Group

A Year After the Launch of Ayushman Bharat Yojana; Medical Devices, Pharma Industries in India Expected to Benefit Substantially: Whitepaper by Nexdigm (SKP) In 2017, the Indian Government introduced a National Health Policy (Ayushman Bharat or Healthy India) that aims to offer universal health coverage and provide the foundation for equitable healthcare. In this paper, SKP examines the potential of the NHPS and attempts to study the impact it creates on healthcare accessibility along with opportunities created for various stakeholders in the industry. - September 22, 2019 - SKP Group

Spotlight Sessions to Take Place at the Lyophilization USA 2019 SMi Reports: Spotlight session presentations have been released for the 5th annual Lyophilization USA conference held in Boston, USA on October 23 and 24. - September 22, 2019 - SMi Group

Oncoheroes Biosciences Inc. and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Sign Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Volasertib Oncoheroes Biosciences Inc (“Oncoheroes”) and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (“Boehringer Ingelheim”) have signed a worldwide, exclusive licensing agreement for volasertib, an investigational anti-cancer compound that was originally discovered and developed by Boehringer... - September 19, 2019 - Oncoheroes Biosciences Inc.

Exclusive Interview with Novartis Industry Leader, Maxime Gaillot, for the Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference 2019 in London SMi Reports: Exclusive interview with industry expert from Novartis, 3 weeks ahead of the inaugural Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices conference 2019. - September 19, 2019 - SMi Group

Only Two Weeks Left Until the Biobanking 2019 Conference in London SMi Reports: SMi's 9th annual Biobanking Conference will take place at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, on the 25th – 26th September 2019. - September 18, 2019 - SMi Group

Calling All Pharma Cleanroom Experts... Join SMi in London, the World's Top Destination to Visit SMi Reports: London awarded top spot for Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2019 where SMi’s Inaugural Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Cleanroom Technology conference will take place next month. - September 14, 2019 - SMi Group

Paras Biopharmaceuticals Successfully Develops Cytofold StructQuant® Technology for Cytoplasmic Disulphide Formation, (for Active Folding) for Complex Therapeutic Protein Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy is pleased to announce that its proprietary technology, Cytofold StructQuant®, is established for the high-level expression of homogeneously folded disulfide bond containing proteins in the cytoplasm of E. Coli. The technology offers all cost benefits of expression... - September 10, 2019 - Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy

WiCON Publishes the China Pharmaceutical Guide 2019 (14th Edition) Chinese Pharma Growth Stabilizes amid Deepening Healthcare and Drug Regulatory Reform. - September 09, 2019 - WiCON International Group LLC

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Names Hallie Woods Chief Operating Officer HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced that Hallie Woods has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer for TMCA and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital. Woods previously served as Chief Administrative Officer of Centennial Medical Center (CMC), a campus of The Medical... - September 06, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Bench International to Grow Life Science Companies in San Diego The city of San Diego has all the components to become a global R&D hub, and Bench International is announcing its footprint and commitment to make a direct impact by building the hub’s position on the global life science stage. Effective Sept. 1, Bench International has become embedded in... - September 05, 2019 - Bench International