LaVida Massage of Tampa, FL, Welcomes New Franchisees
Tampa, FL, May 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- LaVida Massage located at 15714 N Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33618, is delighted to introduce their passionate new franchisees, MacKenzie Carr, Charbel Faddoul, and Kennedy Carr.
Owner MacKenzie Carr has wanted to own a LaVida Massage Center for years. While she has been the manager at LaVida Massage of Tampa for nearly a decade, she knew one day she was going to transition into owning this Center. Charbel and Kennedy are thrilled to join this team, officially making this a family-owned business.
MacKenzie said, “I truly believe in massage helping to mend our mind, body, and life. When you take time for yourself, you can enhance these aspects to truly live a quality life. I want to bring massage to all our Guests and our community and for everyone to know that if you commit to just one 60-Minute Custom Massage Session a month, it can change the trajectory of that whole month.”
LaVida Massage of Tampa has six massage rooms, and their massage services include Swedish, deep tissue, prenatal, and other modalities. Guests are encouraged to sign up for their Benefits Program, which offers a 60-Minute Custom Massage Session every month and savings of over 20% off everyday rates.
LaVida Massage of Tampa is open 7 days a week. Book online at lavidamassagetampafl.com or call (813) 264-4772.
About LaVida Massage
LaVida Massage is a unique Wellness Center offering highly customized therapeutic massage and skin care services that are affordable and convenient. We are a leading provider of holistic health and wellness services, catering to busy, active lifestyles in gender-neutral settings. Founded in Michigan in 2007, the LaVida Massage mission is to improve the lives of our guests through exceptional treatments, products, education, and customer care. For our Franchisees, our mission is to make sure that they succeed.
For more information on owning a LaVida Massage Center, visit www.lavidamassagefranchise.com.
