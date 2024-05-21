ProDay All in One Charger
ProDay Launches its new all in one charger. It's aimed at being the true all in one and features a design unlike any other charger.
Dublin, Ireland, May 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ProDay Technologies has just launched its new all in one smartphone charger for pre order which is now available at www.prodaytech.com.
The product is the first smartphone charger to have all the features of both a wall charger and power bank including folding prongs, full length cable, built in power and a USB-C port.
The all in one is super portable due to its pocket sized and curved design.
It also features a dual charging function which allows it to recharge the built in battery while also recharging a connected device such as a smartphone.
The design has been years in the making and has been designed to be a true all in one so there's no need for carrying around multiple chargers and cables just to get through the day.
The chargers round, curved design makes it especially comfortable while in the hand, a nice change from the traditional brick shaped chargers that haven't changed much over the years.
While most of the current chargers available seem to focus on squeezing as much capacity and ports into them as possible, Proday have decided to focus more on solving the pain points that most people go through with charging.
This includes having to carry around more than one charger as well as cables.
Another common everyday problem with power banks is having to remember to constantly recharge them.
The ProDay all in one solves these two problems. The all in one design means no need to carry around any other chargers or cables.
The dual charging function means that the built in battery is automatically recharged every time you charge your phone from the ac socket.
The ProDay all in one can now be reserved for $1 at www.prodaytech.com and will be available for pre-order on July 30th via Kickstarter.
It's available in three styles; minimal white, stealth black and classic blue.
People who reserve the charger before pre-order launch on July 30 receive a 50% discount.
Contact
Yousif Musleh
+353 852370940
www.prodaytech.com
