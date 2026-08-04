Consumer Electronics News
Plug in to the latest news about the consumer electronics industry, including televisions, smartphones, virtual assistants and other devices for personal rather than commercial use. Get the latest on industry trends, new technology, research and unique applications.
Gerald W. Bouvier, Jr. Named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Gerald W. Bouvier Jr. of Jamestown, New York, has been named a VIP by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Information Technology. About Gerald W. Bouvier Jr. Gerald W. Bouvier, Jr. is the owner of JB CNC Repair,... - August 04, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Tri-Star Design, Inc. Announces Completion of Innovative Brailler for Perkins School for the Blind
Tri-Star Design partnered with Perkins to modernize the iconic Perkins Brailler while preserving its trusted mechanical design. The new Perkins Brailler Bloom connects to smartphones, tablets, and computers, providing seamless braille-to-text translation for classrooms and remote learning. The project expands accessibility, independence, and digital literacy for people who are blind or visually impaired. - July 28, 2026 - Tri-Star Design, Inc.
Kole Imports Acquires Craig® Consumer Electronics Brand from Craig Electronics
Kole Imports has acquired the Craig® consumer electronics brand from Craig Electronics, marking a major expansion of its brand portfolio. Craig®, known for affordable electronics for over 60 years, will continue under Kole’s leadership. Kole plans to grow the brand globally and launch an expanded product lineup in 2027 focused on value and innovation. The transaction was facilitated by Todd Lustgarten, managing Partner of Westbridge Consulting (div. of Westbridge Licensing). - July 14, 2026 - Westbridge Licensing
Circle MSP Named Authorized Crestron Dealer for Enterprise AV
Circle MSP has been named an authorized Crestron dealer, expanding its managed Print, managed IT and Cybersecurity services into enterprise AV and intelligent workplace controls. The company now designs, installs, and services the full Crestron lineup across boardrooms, education, healthcare, and government facilities - offering clients a single partner for IT, cybersecurity, managed print, and AV. Visit circlemsp.com/audio-visual. - May 14, 2026 - Circle MSP
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Early Mother’s Day Promotion on ARC Line of Dash Cams
Limited-time U.S. offers deliver savings on ARC 700, ARC 900 and U3000 ahead of Mother’s Day. - April 30, 2026 - THINKWARE
artisJet’s BEC1GO Wins Edison Gold for Immersive & Interactive Printing Technology
artisJet’s BEC1GO technology has been awarded Gold at the Edison Awards in the Immersive & Interactive Technology category. By enabling color, Braille, and texture printing in one process, BEC1GO brings practical innovation to applications such as signage, personalization, and brand customer experience. - April 19, 2026 - artisJet
CP Communications Partners with Mark Roberts Motion Control to Bring Cutting-Edge Robotic Camera Systems to Florida
CP Communications, a leader in innovative live event production solutions, is proud to announce its new partnership with Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC), a Nikon company and world leader in camera robotics. Through this partnership, CP Communications will serve as an official A/V rental and... - April 03, 2026 - RHStv
Web Marketing Association Launches Search for Best Technology Websites of 2026
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting technology companies worldwide to compete for recognition as the best technology websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technical performance. Winners receive industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 25, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
Captain Sandy’s Charities and Quantum Marine Stabilizers Announce 2026 Spin-A-Thon to Power Yachting’s Next Generation of Talent
On Saturday, March 21 at Quantum’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters. The event brings shipyards, crew, suppliers, and industry supporters together around a shared goal, fixing a growing talent gap in maritime by taking students and emerging talent from classroom to career. - March 21, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Charge Home Solutions Adds Tesla Powerwall to Its Residential Energy Storage Offerings
Charge Home Solutions expands nationwide Tesla Powerwall 3 installation services, offering free in-home energy assessments after surveying over 3,000 electricians who unanimously rank the Powerwall as the world's leading home battery solution. - March 21, 2026 - Charge Home Solutions
InkProducts Announces the Release of the Compatible Deluxe Refill Kit for CakePro-Quatro and CakePro-Quatro V2 Edible Ink Cartridges
InkProducts Inc. announces the release of its Compatible Deluxe Refill Kit for CakePro-Quatro and CakePro-Quatro V2 edible ink cartridges. This cost-effective solution allows users to refill cartridges multiple times, reducing waste and printing expenses. The kit includes Kosher-certified edible inks, professional refill tools, and detailed instructions, delivering reliable performance and vibrant color for bakeries and edible printing professionals. - March 04, 2026 - Inkproducts Inc
Silicon Signals Launches Camera Image Tuning Lab to Deliver Production-Ready Imaging Solutions
Silicon Signals, an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2022 certified product engineering company specializing in camera and embedded systems, has launched its Camera Image Tuning Lab to deliver production-ready image quality. The facility enhances ISP tuning, sensor and optics evaluation, and image validation for industrial, surveillance, healthcare, robotics, and smart device applications. With capabilities including a true 0% lux dark-room setup, a breakthrough in imaging engineering. - February 24, 2026 - Silicon Signals
InkProducts Introduces Extensive Bilingual Article Library: Your Resource for Printer Refilling, Ink, and Printing Technology
InkProducts introduces a bilingual library of articles in English and Spanish, covering printer refilling, ink types, maintenance, and printing technology. This resource offers expert tips, troubleshooting, and industry insights to help beginners and professionals improve print quality and reduce costs. Whether for home or business, InkProducts’ new content hub is your trusted source for all things ink and printing. - January 31, 2026 - Inkproducts Inc
Westinghouse Electronics Launches Official E-Commerce Store in Mexico
Trustworthy global brand brings affordable 4K Roku Smart TVs and Dolby Atmos soundbars to Mexican consumers with free nationwide shipping Offering Smart TVs starting at very affordable pricing. - January 27, 2026 - Westinghouse Electronics México
TechSOS Establishes OnePlus Service Center in Varanasi to Fix Advanced Software and Warp Charge Issues
TechSOS, a leading smartphone repair specialist in Varanasi, has formalized a specialized service dedicated to addressing the unique hardware and software challenges inherent in OnePlus devices. The service targets common user pain points, including persistent OxygenOS bugs, severe battery drain often linked to system processes, and technical AMOLED display issues like flickering or discoloration. - January 23, 2026 - TechSOS
TechSOS Solves Common Google Pixel Failures in Varanasi: Focusing on Camera, Software, and Connectivity Diagnostics
Pixel Experts at TechSOS Tackle Camera Glitches, Persistent Battery Drain, and Fingerprint Sensor Issues Requiring Component-Level Diagnosis. - January 23, 2026 - TechSOS
TechSOS Masters OPPO Repair in Varanasi: Restoring SuperVOOC Speed and Reno Series Aesthetics
Specialized Diagnostics for Reno and F-Series Ensure Flawless Camera Functionality, Curved Screen Precision, and Long-Term Battery Health. - January 10, 2026 - TechSOS
Charge Home Solutions Launches Nationwide Tesla EV Charger & Powerwall Installations with Free In-Home Estimates and No Hidden Fees
Charge Home Solutions announces a nationwide program for Tesla Wall Connector and Powerwall installations, offering certified installation, free in-home estimates, no phone quotes, and transparent pricing with no hidden fees. The program helps Tesla owners obtain home charging and battery backup solutions. - January 10, 2026 - Charge Home Solutions
QFX Introduces Its Latest Innovations in Retro, All-Terrain and Emergency-Ready Products at CES
QFX introduces its latest innovations in product designs at CES with its new RETRO Audio, All-Terrain Speakers and Emergency-Ready Radio products. - January 05, 2026 - QFX Inc.
Adesso to Showcase Innovative Lighting and Design at CES 2026 in Las Vegas
Adesso, a leader in thoughtfully designed lighting solutions, will exhibit at CES 2026, Booth #21044, taking place January 6-9, 2026, in Las Vegas. Attendees are invited to experience the brand's latest partnership with Kooduu. A brand who exclusively brings lighting and the clear sounds of JBL... - December 31, 2025 - Adesso Inc.
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. Enhances PCB Assembly Capabilities With Advanced Manufacturing Infrastructure
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. announced continued enhancements to its PCB assembly capabilities through investments in advanced manufacturing equipment and expanded production capacity. The company supports a broad range of PCB fabrication and assembly requirements, serving customers from prototype development to high-volume production. - December 20, 2025 - Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD .
THINKWARE Unveils ARC 900 Dash Cam: Ultra-Premium Recording with Dual STARVIS 2 Sensors
ARC 900 delivers next-level clarity, high-frame recording, and advanced driver-assistance features in a sleek, connected design. - November 30, 2025 - THINKWARE
THINKWARE Announces Black Friday Deals on Best-Selling Dash Cams
THINKWARE's latest and most popular dash cams will be on sale for the holidays. - November 22, 2025 - THINKWARE
THINKWARE Announces Halloween Deals on Popular Dash Cams
Many of THINKWARE's most popular and best selling dash cams will be on sale. - October 29, 2025 - THINKWARE
THINKWARE Introduces U3000 PRO: Flagship 4K/2K Dash Cam with Dual RADAR and Next-Gen Connected Services
Advanced 24/7 parking protection, dual SONY STARVIS 2 sensors, and LTE-ready connectivity set a new benchmark for premium vehicle surveillance. - October 25, 2025 - THINKWARE
AIMS Power Welcomes Industry Veteran Robert "Smokey" White as Senior Executive
AIMS Power proudly announces the appointment of Robert “Smokey” White to its executive leadership team. White joined the company in May as Vice President of Sales and, following a successful integration period, now officially steps into a senior executive role. “Smokey’s track record speaks for itself,” said Bruce de Jong, Founder of AIMS Power. “He’s not just a seasoned executive, he’s a builder, a connector, and a strategist who understands the heartbeat of this industry." - October 09, 2025 - AIMS Power, Inc.
NEPCON ASIA 2025: Showcasing the Future of Smart Electronics Manufacturing in Shenzhen
NEPCON ASIA 2025 in Shenzhen (Oct. 28–30) gathers 3500+ companies with 80 forums on smart manufacturing, AI, robotics, and semiconductors, connecting global manufacturers in cutting-edge innovation. - October 04, 2025 - RX
RevGen Networks Announces Rebrand to MergeWiFi
RevGen Networks has rebranded as MergeWiFi, reflecting its mission to simplify connectivity by unifying internet and wireless services. The new brand underscores its commitment to innovation, affordability, and closing the digital divide, helping families, businesses, and communities find the right plans through one reliable solution. - October 01, 2025 - MergeWiFi
AirSonics Launches Three Breakthrough Connectivity Solutions at SCTE TechExpo25 in Washington, D.C.
Introducing DeskPod Tri7, CapExPress, and Cleo: AirSonics – A “Launchpad” for Smarter, Faster, More Affordable Wi-Fi - September 29, 2025 - AirSonics
WREKD® Developing Breakthrough FPV Solutions to Bridge the Gap Between FPV Pilot Training and Field Operations
WREKD® is developing breakthrough FPV drone solutions that bridge the gap between pilot training and real-world field use. With a modular system that evolves from basic flight skills to mission-ready deployment, the company is expanding rapidly with global talent and consultants across FPV racing, film, defense, first response, and industrial inspection—building adaptable, safe, and NDAA-compliant solutions worldwide. - September 23, 2025 - The Wrekd Company LLC
Samsung Gas Stove Replacement Parts: Burners, Valves & More at HnK Parts
HnKParts offers a premium range of Samsung gas stove parts tailored to meet diverse repair and replacement needs. - September 20, 2025 - HnKParts
Home Guardian: New Voice Activated Alert System for Safer Independent Living
CPR Global Tech has launched the CPR Home Guardian, a new in-home emergency alert system designed to support older adults and vulnerable individuals who live alone. The device provides voice activated and manual emergency alerts without the need for a landline or WiFi connection. Using the 4G LTE... - September 19, 2025 - CPR Global Tech
Introducing the CatGenie Whoosh™: the Only True Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Boxes
PetNovations launches the CatGenie Whoosh™, a new addition to the only litter boxes that fully handle cat waste—no scooping, bagging, or odors. In just 7 minutes, it scoops, liquefies, and flushes waste. The only true self-cleaning cat boxes. - September 17, 2025 - PetNovations-CatGenie
Microtrace Advances Product Authentication: Protect Revenue, Strengthen Brand Trust, and Enhance Operational Efficiency
Proprietary solutions secure device-consumable ecosystems, protect revenue streams, and deliver measurable business impact for global manufacturers. - September 16, 2025 - Microtrace LLC
THINKWARE Unveils ARC700 Dash Cam: Next-Gen Clarity and Control in a Dual-Channel 4K System
ARC700 offers Precision-Tuned IQ, 24/7 Surveillance, and Dual HDR in a compact design - September 10, 2025 - THINKWARE
THINKWARE Launches All-New THINKWARE CONNECTED App, Delivering a Smarter, More Seamless Driving Experience
The latest update introduces a new interface and enhanced capabilities to make connected driving simpler, safer, and more intuitive with THINKWARE. - September 08, 2025 - THINKWARE
Warm Audio Expands Access to True Studio Sound with New “Junior” and “Junior Studio Essentials” Series of Microphones
The legendary tones of the Warm Audio WA-47 and WA-87 R2 studio microphones are now available in two new formats: the feature-rich Jr Series and the streamlined Jr Studio Essential Series—both built around the same professional capsules as their flagship studio counterparts, at prices that bring iconic studio sound to a wider creative audience - September 04, 2025 - Warm Audio
THINKWARE Celebrates 29 Years with Special Anniversary Promotions
Discounts offered across THINKWARE’s best-selling camera lineup. - August 27, 2025 - THINKWARE
Meade Engineering, Inc. Ranks No. 278 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Meade Engineering makes its debut on the list, breaking into the elite top 6% - August 14, 2025 - Meade Engineering
Top Tech Analysts Launch “The TechStack” Show to Deliver Deep Actionable Insights
New video and audio webcast from The Technologists group cuts through the hype and offers comprehensive analysis on what matters most and its impact on the market. A new force in technology commentary and analysis has arrived. Today marks the official launch of The TechStack, a dynamic new video... - August 13, 2025 - The Technologists
Top Brands of Blender Machine Are All Available at Flemingoo
Flemingoo, a trusted e-commerce platform in Bangladesh, has launched a top collection of blender machines in an affordable price with free home delivery nationwide. Featuring genuine, high-quality brands, Flemingoo ensures fast 3-day delivery, secure payments, and excellent customer support. Shop now for the best deals on blenders at flemingoo.com - August 09, 2025 - Flemingoo
Breadboard Appoints Industry Veteran Nemanja Jokanovic as Vice President of Sales
Strategic hire accelerates growth in AI-powered electronics supply chain automation market following EETech Group acquisition. - August 07, 2025 - EETech Media
EETech Acquires AI-Powered Breadboard to Transform Electronics Supply Chain
Deal establishes a new category of "intelligent procurement" that will define the next decade of electronics design and sourcing. - August 06, 2025 - EETech Media
THINKWARE Announces Prime Day Deals on Best-Selling Dash Cams
Many of THINKWARE's top dash cams and accessories will be on sale. - July 10, 2025 - THINKWARE
Fitbit Versa 4 vs Sense 2: Comprehensive Comparison for Fitness Enthusiasts and Smartwatch Buyers
In today's rapidly evolving wearable tech market, choosing the right smartwatch can be overwhelming. To help consumers make an informed decision, Smart Home Mag has published an in-depth comparison of Fitbit's popular models: the Versa 4 and Sense 2. Both smartwatches offer robust fitness tracking... - July 08, 2025 - Smart Home Mag
OneOdio Unveils Focus A6: Latest ANC Headphones with CNC-Milled Aviation-grade Aluminum Alloy CD Patterns
OneOdio, a global leader in audio innovation, proudly announces the launch of the Focus A6, its most premium and design-forward headphones to date. With powerful hybrid active noise cancellation, AI-enhanced call clarity, and a striking metal faceplate crafted from aviation-grade aluminum, the Focus A6 delivers both high-end performance and unmistakable presence. - July 03, 2025 - OneOdio Inc.
SeaLife Unveils New SportDiver S Underwater Smartphone Housing
SeaLife has introduced the all-new SportDiver S, an underwater smartphone housing designed for divers & snorklers of all abilities. The new compact housing dives to a depth of 100 feet (30 meters) and offers several updates over the original SportDiver model, the new “S” version offers compatibility with all iPhone models including Max sizes, as well as many Android smartphones. - June 11, 2025 - SeaLife
THINKWARE Announces Father’s Day Dash Cam Deals
Many of THINKWARE’s best-selling and most advanced dash cams are on sale. - June 11, 2025 - THINKWARE
EETech Announces Advisory Board with Strategic Addition of 4 Industry Names
Seasoned executives bring decades of experience in scaling operations, driving growth, and guiding digital transformation across global brands. - June 03, 2025 - EETech Media
SeaGaugeG4™ Vessel Analog Gateway Adds Direct Apple Watch Support via Latest NMEAremote iOS Update
Marine vessel analog sensor gateway adds new embedded HTTP server functions to support iOS app NMEAremote 3.0 Apple Watch connectivity for direct live instrument displays. - May 14, 2025 - Chetco Digital