Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Lumina is Ready to Reinvent the Home Theatre Market with Immersive Movie-Viewing Experience Lumina screens, a projection screen brand, is on the edge of innovation and is transforming the era of home theatre with its enveloping cinema experience at the comfort at your home. - December 18, 2019 - Lumina Screens

Principled Technologies Study Finds a Dell EMC Server with Intel Technology Performed Image-Classification Models More Cost-Effectively Than the Same Server with a GPU A Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors achieved comparable training and better inference at a lower hardware cost than the same server equipped with an NVIDIA T4 GPU. - December 12, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Origin Wireless Enables First Launch of Motion Sensing Service Over Mesh WiFi Origin’s smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update. - December 11, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Brüel & Kjær Launches a Robust and Reliable Pressure-Field Microphone To help engineers and acousticians achieve accurate measurements in everyday tasks, Brüel & Kjær has created a miniature microphone ideal for high-precision acoustic measurements tests within confined spaces – Type 4988-A. - November 28, 2019 - Bruel & Kjær UK

Sign-Express Achieves Sign UL Certification Sign-Express Celebrates the Official UL Certification of All Electric Sign Products Built in Factory. - November 25, 2019 - Sign-Express

Maldives Based Dhiraagu Selects Minerva for Next Generation Video Entertainment Platform The Minerva platform brings significant improvements to the user experience, adds compelling new services and enables viewing on mobile and popular streaming media devices. - November 22, 2019 - Minerva Networks

iDeaPLAY Launches Two New Portable Power Stations - Charge Your Adventures iDeaPLAY portable power stations allow outdoor lovers and weekend warriors to embrace adventure without sacrificing technology. - November 21, 2019 - iDeaPLAY

BrainCo Partners with World Class Athletes on Neuroscience Training BrainCo is proud to announce its partnerships with world-class athletes Jessica Lucero and Christian Lucero. Jessica is a two time Pan American Champion and a 3x American Record Holder, 4x National Champion and a member of the United States Weightlifting Team. Christian is a CrossFit Game regional athlete,... - November 20, 2019 - BrainCo

Phototheca v2019 Utilizes Deep Neural Networks for Human and Pet Detection Startup Lunarship Software announces version 2019.11 of its photo organizer Phototheca, which is now equipped with deep neural networks to search for people and cats in photographs automatically. - November 19, 2019 - Lunarship Software

Oceco Launches New BLDC Fan Series Named Fansio Series To develop environmentally-friendly and energy-efficient products as its mission, Oceco begins 2015 to manufacture BLDC ceiling fans. This BLDC ceiling fan can save up to 60% energy compared to a normal ceiling fan. It is estimated that there are 400 million ceiling fans in India that consume 1600 MW... - November 16, 2019 - Oceco Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Molecular Glasses, Inc. Receives U.S. Patent 10,461,269 for Crosslinkable/Polymerizable Charge-Transporting and Luminescent Molecular Glass Mixtures The new patent filings cover the preparation of crosslinkable and non-crystallizable hole-transporting, electron-transporting, ambipolar, and luminescent compositions of matter, including procedures to ensure their purity. Also covered is a process of printing dopant image-wise on the surface of a host material plasticized with a very low-glass-transition-temperature (Tg) crosslinkable multifunctional material. - October 31, 2019 - Molecular Glasses

Sungale Redefines the Digital Photo Frame with Its New Cloud Frame Model – CPF1051+ Sungale, the consumer electronics manufacturer, best known for being a pioneer of the digital photo frame, continues to make innovations in the market. Today Sungale is introducing a new 10” model, the CPF1051+, bringing highly requested new features and specs to the category, like a high resolution IPS Touch Display, internal battery and simplified setup. - October 19, 2019 - Sungale

Sungale Releases New Brand Alpha Digital with Models KS782 and KS1016 for Focused Digital Photo Frame Experience Sungale, the consumer electronics manufacturer, best known for pioneering the mass market digital photo frame, is bringing a new twist on its Cloud Frame product line. Today Sungale is introducing its Alpha Digital brand Cloud Frame line, bringing enhanced new features like a high resolution IPS Touchscreen, an internal battery for portable use, and a simplified setup. As a part of the Alpha Digital Line though, the interface has been simplified so anyone can easily use it. - October 19, 2019 - Sungale

Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community Release an Updated Preview of AIXPRT, a Tool Designed to Evaluate Machine Learning Performance Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community release an updated preview of AIXPRT, a free tool that lets users evaluate a system’s machine learning inference performance by running common image-classification, object detection, and recommender system workloads. - October 07, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

psHolix Wins Prize for Breakthrough Tech: 3D Without Glasses Revolutionary breakthrough in Pseudo Holographics by cutting-edge company, psHolix, means users will now be able to view top quality three-dimensional (3D) content without any glasses. - September 26, 2019 - psHolix

World’s Largest Residential Off-Grid Solar Project Enters Final Stage; "Powered by Morningstar" U.S.-based solar charging leader and an Italian electrical company partner to bring electricity to 1 million Peruvians; accomplish goal on schedule and budget. - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

Morningstar Expands Its Energy Storage Partner Program At the nation’s largest solar event, Morningstar Corporation announced that its Energy Storage Partner™ program (ESP) is now approaching 20 battery brands, including industry leaders such as Trojan and SimpliPhi, international players such as Australia’s PowerPlus Energy, specialty... - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

ChargEdge Powers the Best-Selling Qi Receiver Chip ChargEdge, an innovative startup out of Fremont, California, with disruptive technology in wireless power transfer, has revealed that their patent, US10110063B2, forms the basis of a popular Qi receiver chip series, the P9221-R, sold by a leading San Jose based Qi semiconductor vendor since 2016. The... - September 21, 2019 - ChargEdge, Inc.

New Energy Meter From Martinson Machine Shows How Much Money You Spend in Real-Time How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine

Blackfire's All New Portable Power Station – Charge Your Life Outdoors Blackfire, the creators of rugged lights, speakers and multi tools continue to push the boundaries of durable, utilitarian consumer products. New for 2019, Blackfire has announced the release of their all new Portable Power Station. The compact design allows for long lasting power packed into a lightweight,... - September 18, 2019 - Blackfire

Minerva Acquires TOK.tv, the Leading Social Platform for Live Television The combination of the Minerva platform with the TOK.tv social network will redefine the television experience. - September 03, 2019 - Minerva Networks

Pluto Technologies Inc. is Bringing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Wireless Networking & Connectivity On Aug. 6th the United States Patent Office issued US10375641B2 which enables for improved real-time Wireless Networking & Connectivity and improved real-time location. - August 22, 2019 - Pluto Technologies Inc.

Destiny Carries and LFG Launches “Destiny Carries” to Help Players Get Past Sticking Points Gamers looking for a Destiny Carries site where they can find some support to breakthrough barriers in the game have had the call answered by Destiny Carries and LFG. - August 21, 2019 - Destiny Carries LFG

Dusun Announces Its Z-wave Hub in Home Automation Dusun’s programmable and multi-protocol IoT gateway is known for its easy programming, and multiple protocols compatible. It supports both Z-wave and zigbee to make home gadgets work together. - August 01, 2019 - Dusun Electron Ltd.

GO Malta Launches Next Generation Video Entertainment Service Powered by Minerva Minerva’s platform offers significant upgrades to user experience, content merchandising and advertising for existing set-top boxes as well as mobile and streaming media devices. - July 27, 2019 - Minerva Networks

Mouse Tender 3.0, a New Revolutionary Mouse Jiggler/Mouse Mover By one estimate, telecommuting has risen 79 percent between 2005 and 2012 and now makes up 2.6 percent of the American work force, or 3.2 million workers, according to statistics from the American Community Survey. Millions of Americans work at least one day a week from home, however with that convenience comes archaic VPN timeout restrictions. Timing out of the VPN connection to your office then requires at least a two factor authentication to get connected again. - July 16, 2019 - Mouse Tender

Using PCIe SSDs to the Limit; StarWind Teamed Up with Mellanox, Intel, and Supermicro to Build the Fastest Hyperconverged Cluster Ever StarWind, Intel, Mellanox, and Supermicro present the industry’s fastest hyperconverged cluster built to demonstrate outstanding hardware utilization efficiency. StarWind, a leading provider of hyperconverged IT environments for SMB and ROBO, conjoined its effort with the leading hardware vendors... - July 13, 2019 - StarWind

Principled Technologies Releases Studies Comparing the Education App Performance and Management of Two Chromebooks with AMD Processors vs. Two with Intel Processors In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies (PT) found that the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 and HP Chromebook 11A, both powered by AMD A4-9120C processors, delivered a comparable experience on common education app tasks as devices powered by Intel Celeron N3350 processors, and used the same management workflows. - July 10, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Chromebooks Powered by Intel Core Processors Could Save Students Time on Creative School Projects, Principled Technologies Study Shows Chromebooks powered by the Intel Core i3-sdfs processor and the Intel Core m3-wfew processor performed tasks more quickly than a Chromebook powered by the Intel Celeron N4000 processor. - July 09, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Publishes Findings from Hands-on Evaluation of a Dell EMC Cyber Recovery Solution with CyberSense Principled Technologies (PT) set up servers and storage in a Dell EMC Cyber Recovery Vault and launched an attack on the test data. - July 08, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

PURE Tape Head Preamplifier for Reel to Reel Tape Decks from Merrill Audio Finally there is a good alternative for the purist of Reel to Reel Tape playback. Merrill Audio PURE Tape Head Preamp provides a superior Tape Head Preamp that brings out the full dynamics of Reel to Reel Tape, with the details and immediacy of the live recording. Merrill Audio is very excited to present... - July 08, 2019 - Merrill Audio Advanced Technology Labs, LLC

Thinkware Launches Its First Sports Camera, the M1 Motorsports Cam The launch of the M1 Motorsports Cam by Thinkware offers a first glimpse at the company’s Power Sports line of products. - June 26, 2019 - THINKWARE

FLARES 2.0 Demonstrates High DA Power Margin Flight test data indicates that Hood Tech’s Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2.0) multicopter used only 58% throttle at 9600ft density altitude. “FLARES achieves robustness by using generously-sized components, and redundancy,” states Hood Tech President, Dr. Andy von Flotow. “UAVs that carry their VTOL-stuff for the entire mission invariably skimp on VTOL component sizing, sacrificing redundancy, power margin and high/hot capability.” - June 19, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.

NEXTEL 2.0 to Bid on Boost Mobile Locations Across the USA Once the Sprint and T-Mobile Merger is complete, NEXTEL plans to bid on the Boost Mobile Locations that are all over the USA. - June 17, 2019 - Retrobrands USA LLC

THINKWARE Launches New Touch Screen Model, the X700 Dash Cam The X700 comes equipped with an easy to use touch screen and a full HD two-channel camera with Parking Surveillance Mode and Time Lapse capability. - June 10, 2019 - THINKWARE

Wireless Life Opens New Boost Mobile Store in Pasadena, Maryland Wireless Life opened a brand new Boost Mobile store in the Festival Shopping Center in Pasadena, MD. They are planning a grand opening celebration event in June 2019. - June 05, 2019 - Boost Mobile by Wireless Life

Blackfire's Wireless Magnetic Speaker Provides New Mounting Opportunities for Bluetooth® Music Blackfire creators of multi-functional outdoor products, introduces the Magnetic Wireless Speaker, which enables users to easily stick their speaker to metal surfaces while playing music through compatible Android® and iPhone® devices. Blackfire's new Magnetic Wireless Speaker helps adventure... - June 03, 2019 - Blackfire

Origin Wireless Delivers Unique LifeLog-as-a-Service “LaaS” Well-Being Monitoring Solution for Elderly Care Origin's TRM combines wireless and AI to provide 24/7 well-being monitoring with no cumbersome wearables or invasive cameras. - May 24, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Principled Technologies Releases Collateral Detailing How Different Lenovo ThinkSystem SR650 Storage Options Maximize Database Performance Principled Technologies (PT) engineers determined that companies could dramatically improve database performance by moving legacy systems to the new Lenovo ThinkSystem SR650 equipped with Intel Optane DC persistent memory and Intel Optane NVMe SSDs. - May 24, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Updates Report Comparing the Durability of Three Chromebooks from Dell, HP, and Lenovo In a hands-on testing update, Principled Technologies (PT) found that the Dell Chromebook 3100 survived more hinge cycles and more micro-drops than the HP Chromebook 11 G6 EE and the Lenovo 100e Chromebook. - May 22, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

THINKWARE Launches QHD Q800 PRO Dash Cam The Q800 PRO is Thinkware's latest dash cam, featuring a Quad High Definition (QHD) forward facing camera that offers four times more detail than standard HD. - May 10, 2019 - THINKWARE

Fox&Summit™ Smart Home Devices are Coming to a Fry’s Electronics Store Near You Fox&Summit™, a Simpler Smart Home Solution, today announced the availability of its Wi-Fi® connected home products in all Fry’s Electronics store locations in the United States and online through frys.com. This national rollout to all 34 stores will include the full range of smart home products from Fox&Summit™ – smart plugs, smart lighting, and security sensors. - May 10, 2019 - Fox & Summit USA, LLC

New and Improved "OmiCam," an Outdoor Wearable VR Camera by Sightour Inc. is Now Available on Amazon OmiCam (Original name “MySight360”) is a 4K wearable VR camera that aims to bring the immersive image experience to everyone. Now available on Amazon. - May 09, 2019 - Sightour, Inc.

2 Grms Vibration Force Linear Vibration Motor from Jinlong Machinery is Claimed to be Highest G-Force Available from Coin Type LRA Jinlong Machinery introduces the G1040003D linear vibration motor. Also known as a linear resonant actuator (LRA), this device measures 10 mm diameter by 4 mm thick and generates a sizable 2 Grms when driven by a 2.5 Vrms AC signal. This is claimed to be the highest G-force available for a coin type... - May 07, 2019 - Jinlong Machinery & Electronics

World's Ultra-Fast Power Transistor Gallium Nitride (GaN) Used Again on 3rd Power Amplifier from Merrill Audio Advanced Technology Labs, LLC Zero Feedback, Zero Dead time and bottomless noise floor using Gallium Nitride (GaN) transistors on the ELEMENT 114 Stereo Power Amplifiers from Merrill Audio make it simply one of the best amplifiers available. Merrill Audio is very excited to release this new advanced technology at a lower price point. - May 03, 2019 - Merrill Audio Advanced Technology Labs, LLC