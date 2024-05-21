Henry Stewart Announces Inaugural Event - Creative Tech in New York
A Pioneering Event at the Crossroads of Technology and Creativity
New York, NY, May 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Henry Stewart Events invite attendees to join Creative Tech New York 2024 event is taking place on October 24, 2024, for the first time in New York at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel. This event is co-located with DAM New York 2024.
Creative Tech New York 2024, chaired by Jarrod Gingras, Managing Director & Analyst at Real Story Group, will be a one-day exploration of the dynamic content supply chain. Attendees will benefit from engaging panel discussions and keynote sessions that delve into topics such as automation at scale, sophisticated workflows, global omnichannel management, VR and AR advancements, AI-driven creative processes, innovative AdTech and MarTech trends, and storytelling in the digital era.
An early bird launch offer is available until Friday, May 24, 2024. Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to secure their place at a reduced rate. https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-tech-new-york-2024
As enterprises navigate the balance between personalized experiences and the growing demand for content, Creative Tech New York 2024 aims to provide valuable insights into maintaining creativity amidst these challenges. Key discussions will cover the evolving needs and future requirements of creative teams, evaluating technology solutions to enhance creative processes, future-proofing choices amidst rapid technological advancements, exploring current and upcoming offerings from technology suppliers, and defining the role of AI in creative processes.
The event is designed for a wide range of professionals in the creative tech industry. Senior Vice Presidents of Production & Technology, Creative Production Leads, Senior Directors of Integrated Production, Chief Creative Technologists, Senior Managers of Creative Production, Production Designers, Studio Managers, Ad Operations specialists, AdTech Managers, and Advertising Technologists will all find valuable insights and networking opportunities tailored to their roles.
Event highlights include exclusive networking sessions with creative tech professionals and decision-makers, insights from expert speakers representing top organizations from the USA, and updates on cutting-edge technological advancements and emerging trends in the creative tech industry. Attendees will also explore the latest innovations and technologies showcased by sponsors and exhibitors, and learn from the latest research findings driving the advancement of creative tech.
To learn more about the event, speakers, and agenda visit: https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-tech-new-york-2024
Creative Tech New York 2024 offers an in-depth exploration of technology’s pivotal role in shaping the future of creativity, featuring practical insights from real-world case studies and strategic discussions with industry-leading creative pioneers.
The conference is sponsored by: Optikka
Sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities are available; please contact Rebecca Chamberlain at RebeccaC@henrystewart.co.uk
For media queries, please contact Simi Dhillon-Sapal, Marketing Consultant, at simid@henrystewart.co.uk
Creative Tech New York 2024
October 24, 2024
New York, USA
New York Hilton Midtown Hotel
#CreativeTechNY #CreativeTech2024
https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-tech-new-york-2024
About Henry Stewart Events:
Henry Stewart Events (HSE) provides worldwide state of the art, face to face events and webinars in the Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Creative Operations spaces. HSE brings together DAM and Creative Operations practitioners from a wide range of organizations – from media and entertainment, CPG, agencies and non-profits to healthcare, education and government. The events are held in New York, London, Chicago and Los Angeles and include a detailed conference program packed with case studies, workshops, peer-to-peer roundtable discussions and tutorials plus an exhibition of leading solution providers in the DAM and Creative Operations arena. Topics are geared to both experienced professionals and those newer to the field.
To find out more, visit www.henrystewartconferences.com
Contact
Simi Dhillon-Sapal
+447800890224
https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-tech-new-york-2024
