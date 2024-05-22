Leveraging Innovation to Enhance Small Spacecraft & Launch Capabilities at Mission Speed
Space Enterprise to convene at Defense Strategies Institute's 7th SmallSat & Space Access Summit
National Harbor, MD, May 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Over the past half decade, the tune at the Pentagon, along with its space procurement processes, have changed. After the Space Force was stood up in 2018 with its own budget authority, a handful of smaller offices dedicated to building new proliferated smallsat constellations have been established, enabling closer partnerships with commercial satellite providers.
As part of efforts to be nimbler in space, the US military has been pushing satellite and launch companies to become more responsive in their ability to put spacecraft into space. Essentially, the military is concerned about other nations damaging or destroying its assets in orbit during a conflict. Military officials believe one way to guard against this would be to have the capability to rapidly replace those satellites.
To this end, senior-level speakers at the 7th Annual SmallSat & Space Access Summit will discuss the plan of action for securing satellite communications for both military missions and commercial applications.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
· Senator Mike Rounds- US Senator- South Dakota
· Maj Gen Christopher S. Povak, USSF- Deputy Director, NRO
· Stephanie L. Possehl, SES- Director, Space and Missile Defense, OUSD (A&S)
· Kris O. Acosta, DISES- Director of System of Systems Engineering & Net Assessment, SSIO, SSC
· David T. Beckwith, SES- Director, C4/ISR, OUSD (A&S)
· Dr. Janet C. Wolfson- Director of Science, Technology & Engineering, SAF/SQ
· Steve “Bucky” Butow- Director, Space Portfolio, DIU
To learn more, including a full line up of speakers and topics to be discussed, visit https://smallsat.dsigroup.org/.
Diamond Sponsor: York Space Systems
Gold Sponsors: Blue Origin & Plasma Processes
Luncheon Sponsor: Astranis
Exhibitor: Glenair
