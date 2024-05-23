DSI’s Urban Operations Summit Speakers Released
Urban warfare community to convene on July 10-11, 2024, in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, May 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The current operational environment and future nature of conflict is rapidly changing. With the ongoing conflicts in both Israel and Ukraine, it is critical to foster discussion about the development of new technologies to support US warfighters in urban landscapes.
Defense Strategies Institutes all-new Urban Operations Summit will bring together senior leaders across military, government, academia, and industry to discuss ultra-modern and timely topics that are shaping the current and future battlespace.
Senior-level Confirmed Speakers Include:
· LtGen Francis Donovan, USMC, Vice Commander, U.S. Special Operations Command
· MG Michael Leeney, USA, Commander, 40th Infantry Division, California Army National Guard
· Dr. Bryan Shone, SES, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8, U.S. Army
· Jeremy Werner, PhD, ST, Chief Science Advisor/Chief Scientist, Office of the Director, Operational Test & Evaluation (DOT&E)
· COL Scott A. Shaw, USA, Director, Maneuver Capabilities Development & Integration Directorate
· COL Thomas Monaghan Jr., USA, PM, Training Devices, PEO STRI
· Col Marcus Reynolds, USMC, PM, Training Systems, MARCORSYCOM
· Leslie Babich, Director, SOFWERX
· And more
To learn more, download the agenda, and register, please visit https://urbanops.dsigroup.org/. Active-duty US military and government attend complimentary.
