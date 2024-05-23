Jonathan Grode Honored as a Top Pennsylvania Attorney in 2024 by Super Lawyers
For the fourth consecutive year, Super Lawyers Magazine has named Green and Spiegel’s U.S. Practice Director and Managing Partner, Jonathan Grode a “Super Lawyer” for immigration law.
Philadelphia, PA, May 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Green and Spiegel, U.S. congratulates Jonathan Grode, U.S. Practice Director and Managing Partner, who has been selected once again to the 2024 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list. In the primary practice area of immigration, this is the fourth year in a row he has received this honor.
Jonathan Grode, recipient of the award, said, "I am truly honored to be named a Super Lawyer again in 2024. It is a reflection of the entire firm, including our seven partners, 12 additional attorneys, and family of over 100 employees in five U.S. offices. As our team continues to grow, we look forward to welcoming new clients and assisting them with their immigration needs. Thank you to all of our existing staff and clients, who made this achievement possible."
Each year, Super Lawyers Magazine creates a comprehensive list of attorneys who have achieved a high level of professional accomplishments from over seventy practice areas. A multiphase selection process, which takes peer nominations and evaluations as well as independent research into consideration, has been used to select attorneys. These attorneys are then featured in publications specific to their geographic area across the United States.
From 2012 to 2019, Jonathan was successively chosen by the Super Lawyers publication as a “Rising Star,” for attorneys who have been in their practice for less than 10 years or are younger than 40 years of age at the time of nomination. In 2020, Jonathan rose to the designation of “Super Lawyer” as a top rated attorney who exhibits excellence in their practice. He has held this title due to his ongoing significant professional achievements in the field of immigration law, making him a credible resource for both attorneys and clients in search of legal guidance.
Jonathan Grode has worked continuously in the U.S. business immigration law field since 1999 and has over twenty five years of experience. He is experienced in obtaining nonimmigrant and immigrant visas for new company start-ups, professional workers, artists and entertainers, athletes, physicians, and scientific researchers. In addition, Jonathan has significant experience dealing with Department of Labor and Department of Homeland Security enforcement actions.
About: Green and Spiegel U.S. is a law firm specializing in North American immigration law. The U.S. headquarters is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with additional offices in Colorado, Ohio, Rhode Island, Florida and Amsterdam. From large corporate employee transfers to difficult family sponsorships and humanitarian applications for permanent residence, Green and Spiegel can help. With top legal minds in corporate employee transfers, removal/deportation, immigrant investment, family immigration, immigration compliance, and resolving inadmissibility issues, the professionals at Green and Spiegel have been recognized as industry leaders.
Emily Harris
(215) 395-8959
www.gands.com/en-us/
