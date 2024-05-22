EXXEED Launches as a Premier Provider of Smart People Solutions™ for Growth Companies

EXXEED has launched in Irvine, California, offering tailored people strategy solutions for growth-focused companies. Led by CEO Jim Hazboun, with over 20 years of industry experience, EXXEED aims to help businesses scale and succeed. George Villagran will head the Talent Services Division, bringing extensive expertise in talent acquisition. EXXEED provides strategy consulting, recruiting, interim executives, and executive coaching to drive client success.