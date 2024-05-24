Turn-Based RPG with Tactical Combat, CCG Elements, and a Constantly Evolving Story Ash of Gods: Redemption by AurumDust Coming to Google Play in a Few Weeks

Ash of Gods: Redemption is releasing on Google Play. Players will battle their way through the lands torn by the devastating war and The Great Reaping. Make important decisions, win in turn-based fights and choose wisely on both PC and mobile devices - and remember that no one is safe from death including the main characters. The game has won many awards like the Best Game at the Games Gathering Conference and White Nights in 2017 and received a lot of positive reviews from players.