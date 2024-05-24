Launchware Unveils AI-Phone Agents to Transform Customer Service and Dispatch Operations

Launchware announces the launch of AI Phone Agents and Dispatch AI, revolutionizing customer service and dispatch processes across industries. AI Phone Agents combine AI efficiency with human empathy, while Dispatch AI streamlines non-emergency calls for 911 centers. These customizable solutions offer 24/7 support, intelligent call routing, and seamless integration. Launchware empowers businesses to enhance customer interactions and drive growth through cutting-edge AI technology.