Fast-Track Electric Mobility by RAMPF
Tailor-made reactive resins and turnkey production systems for ultra-fast sealing, casting, and bonding at Battery Show Europe 2024 – Hall 6 / Booth 6-A46.
Grafenberg, Germany, May 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sealing foams, electro casting resins, gap fillers, and adhesives as well as production systems with integrated dispensing technology for sealing, casting, and bonding electric mobility components will be presented by the international RAMPF Group at Battery Show Europe, June 18 to 20, in Stuttgart – Hall 6 / Booth 6-A46.
Key Facts
1. Sealing foams, electro casting resins, gap fillers, and adhesives from RAMPF Advanced Polymers are precisely tailored to customer requirements and ensure maximum performance and highest quality of electric mobility components.
2. Automated turnkey production systems with integrated dispensing technology for sealing, casting, and bonding from RAMPF Production Systems ensure high-precision and ultra-fast production processes in electromobility.
3. Comprehensive R&D and application technology capacities enable the rapid development of high-quality resins and production systems.
Production systems with integrated dispensing technology by RAMPF Production Systems
RAMPF Production Systems is a leading international supplier of high-performance, low-maintenance process technology for the precise mixing and dispensing of one-, two-, and multi-component reactive plastic systems – regardless of viscosity and density.
In addition to the core competence of mixing and dispensing technology, RAMPF provides product-specific automation concepts with integrated parts transport and heat treatment, assembly and joining technology, as well as logistic and quality assurance solutions.
Customer-specific solutions also include integrating surface activation processes as well as testing and measuring technology to safeguard production processes.
RAMPF Production Systems has designed and produced highly complex systems integrating dynamic or static mixing technology for leading OEMs and suppliers:
• Sealing battery housings – applying sealing beads to lids and housings
• Bonding battery housings – structural bonds with surface activation for controlled adhesion and joining tools
• Casting gap fillers – reliable processing of highly filled and abrasive materials under atmosphere
Sealing foams by RAMPF Advanced Polymers
Liquid to highly thixotropic and compact gaskets based on polyurethane (RAKU® PUR) and silicone (RAKU® SIL) offer maximum long-term protection against moisture, dust, and chemicals. The high-performance products from RAMPF Advanced Polymers
• Fulfil the requirements of IP protection classes 67, 68, and 6K9K for maximum impermeability.
• Exhibit high levels of flame retardancy to UL 94 (to V0).
• Are easy to handle and can be processed fast.
• Cure very quickly.
• Can be flexibly modified in terms of viscosity and Shore hardness.
• Are listed by leading manufacturers in the automotive and electrical/electronic industries.
Electro casting resins and gap fillers by RAMPF Advanced Polymers
Electro casting resins based on polyurethane (RAKU® PUR), epoxy (RAKU® POX), and silicone (RAKU® SIL) offer effective and long-term protection of electrical/electronic components and ensure optimum thermal management and high thermal endurance.
Gap fillers based on silicone (RAKU® SIL) exhibit first-class thermal conductivity, very high long-term temperature resistance, a wide temperature application range, very good electrical properties, low Shore hardness, thixotropic behavior for excellent processability with maximum dispensing speeds, and fast curing at room temperature (accelerated curing by heat possible).
Adhesive systems by RAMPF Advanced Polymers
RAKU® PUR, RAKU® POX, and RAKU® SIL brand adhesives exhibit excellent adhesion properties, high strength, and outstanding temperature and chemical resistance. The adhesives can be formulated and manufactured in a wide range of properties and adapted to a wide variety of requirements.
Visit RAMPF at Battery Show Europe 2024 from June 18 to 20 in Stuttgart – Hall 6 / Booth 6-A46.
Contact
RAMPF GroupContact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
