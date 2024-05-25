Building Resilient and Secure Networks for Government Agencies
Zero trust and network security communities to convene on July 17-18 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, May 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As Zero Trust Architecture continues to permeate U.S. Federal agencies and the DOD, funding is following suit. The Biden Administration’s proposed federal budget for fiscal 2024 includes a spending increase of $12.7 billion intended for cyber-related activities within federal agencies. For FY25, the Pentagon is seeking $14.5 billion, a $1B increase from 2024, for cyber spending including $977 zero trust.
To this end, DSI’S 2nd Annual Zero Trust Government Symposium will address in depth discussions on insulating battlefield operations, ensuring secure information sharing, transitioning to a hybrid workforce, defining adoption milestones, defeating adversaries, and addressing challenges in Zero Trust strategy. Attendees at the 2024 Symposium will have the unique opportunity to gain insights into accelerating Zero Trust implementation within the DOD and federal agencies, focusing on synchronizing efforts and the latest functional management offices that have been stood up to promote these efforts.
2024 Confirmed Speakers:
· Khoi Nguyen, SES, Director, Cyber Acquisition and Technology J9, CYBERCOM
· Gerald Caron, CIO, International Trade Administration
· Shery Thomas, SES, CTO, MARFORCYBER
· Alvin “Tony” Plater, Acting CISO, U.S. Navy
· Don Yeske, Director, National Security Cyber Division Director, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
· Cherilyn Pascoe, Director, National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, NIST
Moderator
John Zangardi, Ph.D, CEO, Redhorse, Former Chief Information Officer, DHS, Former Acting Chief Information Officer, DoD
Topics to be Covered at the Symposium:
· - Synchronizing the DOD to Accelerate Zero Trust Implementation
· -Understanding Responsible Use of AI in Protecting Federal Data
· -Insulating Battlefield Command C5ISR Operations with ZT Network Software
· - Confronting How to Better Manage and Secure Data Across the U.S. Treasury
· -Defining Steps and Milestones Guiding Air Force Forward in ZT Adoption
· - CISA’s Zero Trust Initiative Office: Unpacking ZT Strategy Challenges & Solutions
· -Enabling Continuous and Secure Information Sharing Between the U.S. Federal Government and International Partner Networks
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgaod@dsigroup.org or (201) 940-6680.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Zero Trust Government Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://zerotrust dsigroup.org/ . Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
