Leveraging Advanced Products, Capabilities, & Technologies to Enhance Warfighter Performance
Human performance and biosystems community to convene on June 12-13 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, May 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The 6th Annual Human Performance & Biosystems Summit is quickly approaching in three short weeks. This Summit will convene senior leaders from across DoD, the Federal Government, Military Research Labs, Industry, and Academia for discussions on the latest advancements and innovations in human performance capabilities that ensure the peak performance and health of the Warfighter.
This year’s event will feature a panel discussion centered on “Leveraging Advanced Products, Capabilities, & Technologies to Enhance Warfighter Performance.” This panel discussion will address how ensuring peak physical and cognitive performance of the military is foundational to warfighting success. Various technologies and products exist that can improve physical and cognitive performance beyond normal levels, focusing on strength, attention, focus, learning, and fatigue resistance. The Services have increasingly begun to leverage capabilities such as wearables, AI/ML, combat clothing, biotechnology, sleep aides, nutritional supplements, data analysis tools to advance Warfighter performance and operational readiness, improve survivability, and prevent injuries.
Panel Moderator:
Dr. Hayley Davison Reynolds, Group Leader, Human Health & Performance Systems MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Panelists
· -James Smuda, Human Performance Optimization Manager, 48th RQS HPO U.S. Air Force
· -Mark M. Derriso, S&T Chief Engineer & Supervisor, 711th Human Performance Wing Air Force Research Lab
· -Bryan Rivers, JPEO CBRND Wearables Multifunctional Team Integration Lead DEVCOM CBC
DSI is still welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum, however limited opportunities remain. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org or (201) 987-1803.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Human Performance & Biosystems Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://humanperformance.dsigroup.org/ . Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
