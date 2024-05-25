Keep Irving Beautiful Visits Heritage Senior Center for Art Project
Irving, TX, May 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On May 22, Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) staff visited the Heritage Senior Center (HSC), 200 S. Jefferson St., for a birdhouse painting project with the seniors. The seniors gathered in the crafts room and spent the morning flexing their artistic talents and creativity.
HSC Recreation Specialist T.J. Friedel organizes different craft projects for the seniors to sign up for each month. “We appreciate KIB for coming out today and bringing the birdhouses,” said Friedel. “This is the first of many art projects we hope to do with them. Having the birdhouses to paint was a nice change, and the participants really enjoyed it.”
“KIB has had an ongoing relationship with the HSC for many years,” said KIB Board member Rachel Moon. “We enjoy visiting the center on a regular basis to promote KIB activities and programs or participate in special events. It’s an important part of our outreach that extends to all ages here in Irving.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit, CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
