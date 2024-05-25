J&B Solar Selected for 175 Megawatt Utility-Scale Solar Project in Michigan

J&B Solar has been selected by Roncelli, Inc. to manage the mechanical construction for a 175-megawatt solar project in Montcalm County, Michigan, beginning this month and expected to complete by fall 2024. Utilizing GPS-guided equipment, J&B Solar will install 46,000 steel piles, an ATI racking system, and 320,000 solar panels, achieving high union labor compliance through professional labor agreements. This project will provide clean energy to over 30,000 homes.