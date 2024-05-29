ANHC PRO Refreshes Membership to Tackle Current Challenges for Natural Hair Care Professionals

The Association of Natural Hair Care Professionals (ANHC PRO) is pleased to announce a comprehensive revamp of its membership structure and benefits. This initiative is aimed at providing greater value and accessibility for natural hair care professionals. In response to feedback, economic challenges, and the evolving needs of beauty industry professionals, ANHC PRO has introduced a series of significant enhancements designed to better serve the industry.