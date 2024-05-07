ISMG.Studio Live Coverage at RSAC ’24: Shaping the Cybersecurity Conversation
Multiple Studios to Conduct Continuous Interviews and Analysis, Highlighting Key Cybersecurity Themes in 2024
Princeton, NJ, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ISMG – the leading global intelligence and education organization focused on IT, OT and cybersecurity – kicks off its most significant editorial and research presence to date at the RSA Conference 2024 in San Francisco, California, from May 6-9, 2024.
As the cybersecurity industry’s premier event, the RSA Conference (RSAC) brings together security and technology leaders and vendors to address the latest challenges in cybersecurity. The theme of RSAC 2024, “The Art of Possible,” strongly resonates with ISMG’s mission to bring cutting-edge cybersecurity and IT education, innovation, and forward-looking strategic thought to ISMG’s unique audience of professionals and decision-makers.
For years, ISMG’s studios have been synonymous with compelling RSAC coverage, as one of the largest media partners for RSAC. This year ISMG.Studio division has set up multiple state-of-art video studios at RSAC 2024 – at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis and the RSAC Broadcast Alley in Moscone West.
“Our global audience has always relied on us for unbiased analysis and deep insight of industry trends,” said Sanjay Kalra, CEO, ISMG. “In the last couple of decades, ISMG has witnessed the spectacular growth of the cybersecurity ecosystem, including the rise of cybercrime, government regulations, tech innovation, and meteoric rise in investments. ISMG remains uniquely positioned to offer the decision support tools for the entire ecosystem. In this age of AI-for-cybersecurity and cybersecurity-for-AI, we will do this once again at RSAC 2024 as we have done it for years – stay true to our global audience, challenge the norms, and question the status quo.”
Over the course of the 4 days, ISMG’s award-winning editorial team will extensively cover critical takeaways from the event and conduct insightful interviews on IT, OT, AI and cybersecurity with thought leaders, decision-makers, CEOs, CISOs, CIOs, researchers and policymakers in cybersecurity.
ISMG’s unique structure and strategy enable it to advise allied technology audiences through its CIO.inc, AIToday, and OT.today platforms as well, embracing the crossover between cybersecurity, IT, OT and AI and attempting to bridge the understanding among these associated, but discrete domains. Following a year of intense focus on generative AI and OT, ISMG will propel the dialogue forward at RSAC 2024 and drive the AI narrative and trends shaping the OT landscape.
“I couldn’t be happier to see our team back at RSA Conference 2024, hosting not one but two video studios where we will interview the who’s who of the global cybersecurity community,” said Tom Field, senior vice president of editorial, ISMG. “In addition to the perspectives we will receive on security threats, defense and emerging technology, we will dig deep into new tracks dedicated to AI, OT and the CIO role. For those security and technology leaders who cannot make it to RSA Conference, our video interviews provide the next-best experience.”
Alongside its editorial endeavors, ISMG’s core business units that provide 360-degree coverage of different areas of cybersecurity will converge at RSAC 2024. This includes ISMG’s education platform CyberEd.io; CyberEdBoard – its exclusive community engagement platform for C-suite leaders; its full-service marketing advisory agency CyberTheory; Xtra-Mile – its full-service digital marketing agency; and QG Media, its super-specialized events unit in the OT security domain. All of ISMG’s business units collaborate to illustrate the synergies that define ISMG’s ecosystem and the broad reach of its data-driven marketing and engagement offerings.
“Given our long-standing relationship with the RSA Conference, our ever-expanding global audience of IT and cybersecurity practitioners, and the fact that this conference is the bellwether for the cybersecurity industry in general – we look at it as our duty to bring the most important trends and talking points back to the masses who cannot physically make it to San Francisco,” said Mike D’Agostino, general manager, ISMG.
ISMG’s RSAC activities will culminate with a deep-dive AI-driven analysis of the themes from the interviews, which will be continuously released on ISMG’s media network. As the final value-add from the conference, the annual RSAC interview compendium will be published with a comprehensive collection of all the RSAC conversations and takeaways from the ISMG RSAC Studios this year.
ISMG remains a trusted leader in the cybersecurity media industry, and the go-to resource for cybersecurity insight and for driving impactful outcomes. From editorial excellence to strategic business initiatives, and delivering authoritative content, ISMG stays aligned to its mission of shaping the global narrative on cybersecurity.
About ISMG
ISMG is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity and risk management. Each of its media properties provides education, research, and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare, and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, AI, and fraud. Its annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
