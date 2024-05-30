Newly Re-Elected Haut-Katanga Governor Jacques Kyabula Katwe to Speak at DRC Mining Week in June
The newly re-elected governor of Haut-Katanga, Jacques Kyabula Katwe, will deliver the welcome address at DRC Mining Week on 12 June.
Lubumbashi, Congo (Kinshasa), May 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The organisers of DRC Mining Week have announced that the newly re-elected governor of Haut-Katanga, Jacques Kyabula Katwe, will return to the event in June and deliver the welcome address on the opening day on 12 June.
The 19th edition of this long-running flagship event by VUKA Group is taking place in Lubumbashi from 12–14 June. H.E. Jacques Kyabula Katwe was re-elected as governor of Haut-Katanga at the end of April.
In a letter to the organisers, Governor Kyabula Katwe congratulated the DRC Mining Week team for the chosen theme of this year’s conference, namely “Prioritising Sustainable Mining Operations & Local Transformation in the DRC.”
Longstanding support
“We are delighted to welcome back H.E. Governor Kyabula Katwe," says Samukelo Madlabane, Events Director – Mining for the VUKA Group, “particularly in the light of the governor’s longstanding support for DRC Mining Week. His commitment to fostering collaboration and development within the mining sector has been invaluable, and we deeply appreciate his dedication to advancing the industry in Haut-Katanga Province and beyond.
“As we look ahead to the 2024 edition of DRC Mining Week, we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to continue working closely with and his administration. His insights, expertise, and leadership will undoubtedly enrich the discussions and initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable growth and innovation within the mining sector. We look forward to receiving him again as our guest of honour and valued supporter.”
Valuable exposure
More than 8,000 local and international mining professionals are expected at DRC Mining Week in June, promising valuable exposure and potential contacts for participating partners.
The event provides a broad spectrum of thought-provoking content and opportunities to meet existing and prospective partners and clients in the mining and extractive sectors, including:
- Energy Investment Forum;
- Countless meeting and networking occasions for 1300+ elite decision-makers, including mining executives and government officials;
- An expansive expo with 275+ companies showcasing the latest and trusted technologies and services for the industry, including 8 country pavilions;
- A glittering awards evening celebrating mining pioneers;
- The invitation-only CEO Roundtable;
- Exclusive site visit to Kamoa mine;
- The innovative Think It Business Roundtable; and
- The annual Women In Mining high tea, which is always a hot ticket and an event highlight.
The packed programme brochure for the 2024 edition of DRC Mining Week is available on the event website.
About DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week is organised by The VUKA Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa), a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors. Other well-known events by The Vuka Group include DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum, Nigeria Mining Week, Enlit Africa, Africa’s Green Economy Summit, Smarter Mobility Africa, ECOM Africa and CEM Africa.
DRC Mining Week dates and venue:
- Live event: 12–14 June 2024
- Expo and conference: 12–14 June 2024
- Location: Grand Karavia Hotel, Lubumbashi, DRC
The 19th edition of this long-running flagship event by VUKA Group is taking place in Lubumbashi from 12–14 June. H.E. Jacques Kyabula Katwe was re-elected as governor of Haut-Katanga at the end of April.
In a letter to the organisers, Governor Kyabula Katwe congratulated the DRC Mining Week team for the chosen theme of this year’s conference, namely “Prioritising Sustainable Mining Operations & Local Transformation in the DRC.”
Longstanding support
“We are delighted to welcome back H.E. Governor Kyabula Katwe," says Samukelo Madlabane, Events Director – Mining for the VUKA Group, “particularly in the light of the governor’s longstanding support for DRC Mining Week. His commitment to fostering collaboration and development within the mining sector has been invaluable, and we deeply appreciate his dedication to advancing the industry in Haut-Katanga Province and beyond.
“As we look ahead to the 2024 edition of DRC Mining Week, we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to continue working closely with and his administration. His insights, expertise, and leadership will undoubtedly enrich the discussions and initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable growth and innovation within the mining sector. We look forward to receiving him again as our guest of honour and valued supporter.”
Valuable exposure
More than 8,000 local and international mining professionals are expected at DRC Mining Week in June, promising valuable exposure and potential contacts for participating partners.
The event provides a broad spectrum of thought-provoking content and opportunities to meet existing and prospective partners and clients in the mining and extractive sectors, including:
- Energy Investment Forum;
- Countless meeting and networking occasions for 1300+ elite decision-makers, including mining executives and government officials;
- An expansive expo with 275+ companies showcasing the latest and trusted technologies and services for the industry, including 8 country pavilions;
- A glittering awards evening celebrating mining pioneers;
- The invitation-only CEO Roundtable;
- Exclusive site visit to Kamoa mine;
- The innovative Think It Business Roundtable; and
- The annual Women In Mining high tea, which is always a hot ticket and an event highlight.
The packed programme brochure for the 2024 edition of DRC Mining Week is available on the event website.
About DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week is organised by The VUKA Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa), a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors. Other well-known events by The Vuka Group include DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum, Nigeria Mining Week, Enlit Africa, Africa’s Green Economy Summit, Smarter Mobility Africa, ECOM Africa and CEM Africa.
DRC Mining Week dates and venue:
- Live event: 12–14 June 2024
- Expo and conference: 12–14 June 2024
- Location: Grand Karavia Hotel, Lubumbashi, DRC
Contact
DRC Mining WeekContact
Annemarie Roodbol
+27825627844
www.drcminingweek.com
Annemarie Roodbol
+27825627844
www.drcminingweek.com
Categories