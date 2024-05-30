Omnitronics Joins P25 Technology Interest Group (PTIG)
Perth, Australia, May 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Omnitronics, a global leader in advanced communication solutions, is proud to announce its newest affiliation with the P25 Technology Interest Group (PTIG). This strategic partnership signifies Omnitronics' commitment to the continuous improvement and development of the P25 standard, which are crucial for the advancement of public safety communications technologies.
The Project 25 (P25) standard facilitates interoperable digital two-way radio communications, designed for use by emergency services and government organizations. By joining the P25 Technology Interest Group, Omnitronics not only gains direct entry into the heart of P25 standards development but also pledges to contribute to the evolution and effective use of technologies in both current and future P25 systems and products.
"Omnitronics is thrilled to be part of the P25 Technology Interest Group. This collaboration aligns with our mission to innovate and provide cutting-edge solutions for critical communications," said John Jordan, CEO of Omnitronics. "We look forward to working closely with other members of the P25 TIG to push the boundaries of what's possible in public safety communications technology."
The involvement with the P25 TIG allows Omnitronics to have a seat at the table in discussions that shape the future of the P25 standard. This opportunity not only benefits Omnitronics by staying at the forefront of technological advancements but also ensures that the needs and requirements of end-users are considered in the ongoing development of P25 technologies.
Omnitronics membership in the PTIG underscores its dedication to excellence and innovation in the field of communications and its commitment to leveraging this partnership to enhance its product offerings and to contribute to the broader goal of improving interoperability and usability in public safety communications systems worldwide.
Omnitronics solutions are not only used in P25 alone, but also connect other technologies with P25, i.e for interagency communication into statewide P25 networks. An Omnitronics solution has won the 2024 APCO International Technology Leadership Award for integrating a Tait DMR T3 system with the state-wide P25 Phase 2 system in Illinois, USA.
