STG Auto Group Introduces DriveBuy: A New Way to Sell Vehicles Nationwide
Montclair, CA, June 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- STG Auto Group, a leading independent Dealer Group on the West Coast, announces the launch of DriveBuy, a pioneering solution transforming the way vehicles are bought from private sellers nationwide. With over 28 years of experience and a reputation for excellence, STG Auto Group is committed to simplifying the vehicle selling experience for sellers everywhere.
STG Auto Group is renowned for retailing thousands of vehicles monthly, leveraging cutting-edge technology to streamline transactions. The DriveBuy process epitomizes convenience and efficiency, offering a stress-free alternative to traditional selling methods. Sellers can now enjoy a seamless experience from start to finish, eliminating the need to visit multiple dealerships or endure lengthy waits.
Key features of the DriveBuy process include:
Mobile Vehicle Inspections: Through state-of-the-art technology, STG Auto Group provides comprehensive mobile vehicle inspections, ensuring sellers receive accurate assessments without leaving the comfort of their homes.
Digital Purchase Agreements: Say goodbye to paperwork and hello to convenience. DriveBuy offers digital purchase agreements, simplifying the transaction process and minimizing paperwork for both buyers and sellers.
Personalized Service: STG Auto Group's dedicated DriveBuy teams are committed to delivering exceptional service. Sellers can expect prompt, professional assistance from experienced professionals who prioritize customer satisfaction.
Convenient Vehicle Pickup: With DriveBuy, sellers no longer need to navigate the complexities of transporting their vehicles. Our dedicated teams will pick up the vehicle directly from the seller's location, saving time and hassle.
"At STG Auto Group, we are proud to introduce DriveBuy as the ultimate solution for sellers seeking a hassle-free vehicle selling experience," said Tony Bacily, CEO at STG Auto Group. "With DriveBuy, sellers can enjoy the convenience of mobile inspections, digital agreements, and personalized service, all designed to streamline the selling process and exceed expectations."
Experience the future of vehicle selling with DriveBuy by STG Auto Group. For more information, visit stgbids.com.
About STG Auto Group: STG Auto Group is one of the largest independently owned Dealer Groups on the West Coast, headquartered in Montclair, California. With over 28 years of experience, STG Auto Group is committed to providing exceptional service and innovative solutions to customers nationwide.
Patrick O'Connell
909-398-1750
stgautogroup.com
