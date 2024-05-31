A Record Year for Stratford Hall’s Annual Oyster Roast and Auction
It was a record year for the annual Oyster Roast and Auction at Stratford Hall, the historic home of the Lee family in the Northern Neck of Virginia, with over 180 people bringing in more than $105,000 on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The Northern Neck Friends of Stratford and Auction Committee hosted this annual fundraiser, co-chaired by Sue Farmar and Linda Gilchrist. Guests enjoyed oysters, a delicious springtime luncheon catered by Angelo’s Restaurant, and a live and silent auction.
It was a record year for the annual Oyster Roast and Auction at Stratford Hall, the historic home of the Lee family in the Northern Neck of Virginia, with over 180 people bringing in more than $105,000 on Sunday, April 28, 2024.
The Northern Neck Friends of Stratford and Auction Committee hosted this annual fundraiser, co-chaired by Sue Farmar and Linda Gilchrist. Guests enjoyed oysters, a delicious springtime luncheon catered by Angelo’s Restaurant, and a live and silent auction to fuel the mission of Stratford Hall.
“Stratford Hall celebrated another incredible fundraiser,” shared Sue Farmar, who continued “the Annual Oyster Roast and Auction was filled with plenty of delicious raw, roasted, and fried oysters plus Bryan Oliff’s fabulous parmesan scallops, tuna shooters, and roasted prime rib. The weather, supporters, auctions, and camaraderie made for another perfect event at Stratford.” Linda Gilchrist added, “Our committee was so grateful for lovely weather and the generous friends making this year’s Oyster Roast and Auction so successful!”
Funds raised through the annual Oyster Roast and Auction support Stratford Hall’s educational programming, preservation of the Great House and historic outbuildings, and interpretation of 2,000 acres along the Potomac River. Included in the total raised was approximately $18,000 in gifts through the Raise the Paddle to fund the internship and fellowship programs at Stratford Hall, providing hands-on learning experiences for students and recent graduates and a residency for scholarly research.
Sponsors and in-kind supporters of this year’s event included: Karin Andrews with Shaheen, Ruth, Martin and Fonville Real Estate, Bevans Oyster Company, Bloomia, Clements Tent Rentals, Mrs. Robert Sibley Cooper, Jr., Roberta Garnett, Ingleside Vineyards, Vicki and Cary Levering, Ginny and Jack Ritter, and Towne Insurance Agency.
Stratford Hall was the home of the only two brothers to sign the Declaration of Independence, Richard Henry and Francis Lightfoot Lee, in addition to other revolutionary leaders. With the approach of the national Semiquincentennial, Stratford Hall is committed to delivering impactful and thoughtful exhibitions, events, and programs that inspire all Americans to learn more about the founding of the nation and Virginia’s key role. Thanks to contributions received through the Oyster Roast and Auction and other activities, Stratford Hall provides visitors with an inspiring, immersive experience of life in America’s formative years.
For more information on how to support Stratford Hall and upcoming events, visit www.stratfordhall.org or call 804-493-8919.
About Stratford Hall:
Stratford Hall, a National Historic Landmark in Westmoreland County, Virginia, brings together people from around the world to experience two-thousand acres of natural and human history, preserved and presented so that they can all learn from the courageous struggles of their ancestors, taking inspiration both from what they endured and what they accomplished. There are few places in America where people can travel down small, rural roads to arrive at a vast site that preserves so many aspects of early-American life, from the Great House where the influential Lee family helped to forge a new nation, to the fields worked by enslaved Africans, to the waters of the rivers that fueled trade, to the ground, which still yields secrets about the people and animals that lived before.
