A Record Year for Stratford Hall’s Annual Oyster Roast and Auction

It was a record year for the annual Oyster Roast and Auction at Stratford Hall, the historic home of the Lee family in the Northern Neck of Virginia, with over 180 people bringing in more than $105,000 on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The Northern Neck Friends of Stratford and Auction Committee hosted this annual fundraiser, co-chaired by Sue Farmar and Linda Gilchrist. Guests enjoyed oysters, a delicious springtime luncheon catered by Angelo’s Restaurant, and a live and silent auction.