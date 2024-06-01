Demand Spring Releases First Annual AI in B2B Marketing Report
Majority of respondents recognize the potential of AI use in B2B marketing.
Boston, MA, June 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Revenue Marketing consultancy Demand Spring today released the results of their first annual AI in B2B Marketing Report.
This report explores the current landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption within B2B marketing. Demand Spring surveyed over 100 C-Level Executives, Vice Presidents, Directors, and specialists to gain insights into how various North American B2B industries and organizations are implementing AI and using it to inform future strategies. The analysis examines the motivations, applications, challenges, and future outlook for AI integration within B2B marketing strategies.
B2B marketing is still in the early stages of AI adoption, and this was confirmed in this research - with only 36% of respondents indicating that they are actively using AI. However 60% of respondents acknowledged its potential, which presents a first-mover advantage for those who capitalize on this technology.
Other key findings uncovered in this year’s survey include:
Marketers are prioritizing AI for its ability to improve productivity (76%) and enhance customer engagement (52%).
63% of respondents indicated they lack internal AI expertise, particularly in data analysis and interpretation. There is a need for upskilling initiatives to bridge the gap and facilitate successful AI integration.
Organizations appreciate that there are some ethical concerns around the use of AI, and 43% indicated that they are establishing ethical guidelines for AI use - however this leaves a significant portion of organizations that are not. Addressing potential biases in algorithms, data privacy concerns, and manipulative marketing tactics is crucial for responsible AI implementation.
Marketers are divided on future adoption, with 50% planning to implement AI within a year, and the other 50% hesitant or lacking concrete plans.
“B2B marketers are already actively utilizing AI for content generation, data analysis, and marketing automation tasks, and this is only going to grow as more organizations embrace the technology and learn how it can help them to find efficiencies within their marketing teams,” said Mark Emond, Founder and CEO of Demand Spring. “It’s an exciting time and certainly a turning point for those B2B marketing organizations who choose to embrace AI adoption.”
Webinar: AI in B2B Marketing
On Wednesday, June 26 at 11:30am ET, join Mark Emond for a webinar where he’ll share the highlights and findings of the AI in B2B Marketing Report. Visit the Demand Spring website for more information on the webinar and to register.
About Demand Spring
Demand Spring is an integrated Revenue Marketing consultancy that helps marketing organizations stand taller by enabling them to scale their ability to contribute to pipeline and revenue. Our team of Revenue Marketing Strategists, Content Marketers, and Marketing Technologists help our clients transform their marketing practices, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and drive revenue.
