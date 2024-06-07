The O'Brien Law Firm Sponsors Events Hosted by the Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri
St. Louis, MO, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The O'Brien Law Firm, a leading law firm in the Midwest for helping child sexual abuse victims, is proudly announcing it is the sponsor of three events hosted by the Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting children, healing families, and preventing abuse.
Earlier this year, the O’Brien Law Firm sponsored the nonprofit’s One With Courage Gala, providing $20,000. The firm is also supporting and sponsoring the nonprofit’s upcoming Wentzville Golf Classic and Rock & Roll Bingo by providing $5,000 and $1,500, respectively. This money goes toward making a positive impact in the local community and helping child survivors.
Since partnering with the nonprofit, the O’Brien Law Firm’s contribution has exceeded $50,000. With support, the Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri provides services at no cost to every family that walks through its doors.
“Supporting the Child Advocacy Center is an easy choice and an honor, “ said Grant Boyd, Attorney at the O’Brien Law Firm. “Our relationship with the CAC continues to grow as we work in our concurrent mission to deliver much-needed services and support to children and families affected by abuse."
Founded in 2000, the Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri allows children to share their experiences of abuse or neglect in a child-friendly and non-threatening environment. Services offered include forensic interviews, children and family advocacy, mental health therapy, and school and community-based prevention education programs.
To learn more about the Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri, please visit https://www.cacnemo.org/.
About O'Brien Law Firm
Established in 2000, the O'Brien Law Firm is a trusted local and boutique law practice specializing in asbestos, mesothelioma, personal injury, sexual abuse, and violent crime. Dedicated to serving working people and their families, each client is met with compassion and commitment by experienced attorneys who work tirelessly to achieve the best possible outcome and recovery. To learn more about the O’Brien Law Firm, please visit https://obrienlawfirm.com/.
Jerry FitzGerald
866-588-0558
https://obrienlawfirm.com/
